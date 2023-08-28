Bollywood: SRK fans in 'Jawan' overdrive after Karan Johar says he saw 'trailer of the century'

Here's a list of fun things to do with the whole family in the festive season
Karan Johar created a buzz on social media when he shared on Instagram that he had just watched "the trailer of the century."
In a cryptic post, the director of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani left fans speculating if he was referring to Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan, ending his message with "IYKYK" (if you know you know). Fans debated whether it might also be the trailer for Prabhas' Salaar, but the consensus seemed to lean towards Jawan.
This is how SRK reacted on X:
The film, directed by Atlee, features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and an impressive ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone in a special role, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.
ALSO READ:
Here's a list of fun things to do with the whole family in the festive season
The award-winning actor, who was recently in Dubai, talks about how he gathered the courage to portray one of the bravest figures in Indian history for his upcoming biopic
Can music address the urgency of climate change?
How the people at Global Village's Palestine Pavilion are sharing their beautiful tradition with visitors through traditional fashion, accessories, street food, keffiyahs and more
Pakistani super star Ali Zafar spells out the need for artists to be honest and empathetic, and how their values can shape the world
Singer Ali Sethi on the vibes of the city and the venue he performed and why the diaspora is a more open audience
A few days ago, it was announced that the makers were planning to send the film to the Oscars in 2024
The Boeing 747 aircraft with over 300 guests was modified for the ceremony