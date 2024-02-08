Published: Thu 8 Feb 2024, 6:53 PM

The trailer of series Love Storiyaan has been unveiled.

Conceptualised by Somen Mishra, Love Storiyaan showcases love stories featuring real-life couples, inspired by the stories featured on India Love Project, founded by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman.

Love Storiyaan is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as the Executive Producers.

The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the stories of the six couples told through the lens of six directors - Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D'Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal and Vivek Soni.

Opening up about the series, Akshay Indikar said, "It has been an exhilarating journey to capture Rahul and Subhadra's story in Raah Sangharsh Ki. My own background and experiences allowed me to connect to their story at a personal level. Their narrative exemplifies how love sometimes requires the courage to stand up against societal expectations and norms."

He added, "As a filmmaker, it gives me great pride to tell their story and be a part of Love Storiyaan. It is a series that will fill one with hope and joy. I am truly looking forward to bringing this story to Prime Video's customers in India and across the world."

Archana Phadke also shared her experience working on the project.

"As a storyteller, I have always wanted to explore and understand love and I believe it is going to take several films for me to truly understand it! Being a part of Love Storiyaan, exploring this emotion of love with 5 other directors with their own unique perspectives has been a very special experience," she said.

Love Storiyaan will be out on Prime Video on February 14.

