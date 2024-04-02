Tori Spelling talks about life after divorce from Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling, left, and Dean McDermott

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 4:35 PM

American actor Tori Spelling is trying to adjust and move on with her life following her divorce with Dean McDermott, reported People.

At the iHeartMusic Awards in Los Angeles, Spelling said, "I want to redefine it and take the hard out of it. And I feel like it's an evolving time and it's the appropriate time in life and shifts happen in life for a reason and you just keep going. You move forward and you do your one thing."

During her podcast 'misSPELLING', she shared, "Telling my story, my version, my whole thing with anything" on the podcast, adding, "Whether it's my books [or] my podcast, I keep it authentic and I always tell it from my side in my perspective and it's my story."

In documents acquired by People magazine, the actress stated that their breakup was due to irreconcilable disagreements. The 'misSPELLING' podcast host announced their formal split date as June 17, 2023. She requested the court to give her spousal support and terminate McDermott's eligibility to receive it.

That June date was the same day McDermott announced that the couple had decided to go their separate ways in a statement that was later deleted from his Instagram.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own," he wrote at the time.

Following the filing, Spelling and McDermott, both 57, have openly discussed their divorce. She revealed in the first episode of her podcast, 'misSPELLING', that she intended to file for divorce for "like... 15 years."

The actor also stated that she refrained from filing in order to "protect" McDermott and their children, Liam Aaron McDermott, 17, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11, and Beau Dean, 7. (Spelling requested exclusive physical custody of their children and shared legal custody, with McDermott's visiting rights to be decided at a later date.)

"We always say, 'Hey, it made it 18 years. It shouldn't have made it 18 years," Spelling said. "And I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart-to-heart. It would have been over a lot sooner."

Both Spelling and McDermott have moved on in recent months. Spelling was spotted kissing Ryan Cramer, the CEO of Santa Monica-based agency Neuron Syndicate Inc., while McDermott is seeing new girlfriend Lily Calo, reported People.

