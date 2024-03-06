Topgolf, wellness retreats and more: Women's Day offers in the UAE

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 6:16 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 6:18 PM

Stepping out to celebrate Women's Day? Here are a few offers you can't miss around town.

Topgolf Dubai: Swing into Fun

On Friday, March 8th, Topgolf Dubai invites all women to a complimentary one-hour group lesson. This fantastic opportunity is perfect for your entire girl-friends to enjoy together. Spaces are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis, so make sure to book your slot by calling 04 371 9999.

Trader Vic’s at Souk Madinat: Tropical Soiree

Gather your girl gang for an unforgettable evening at Trader Vic’s in Souk Madinat on Friday, March 8th, starting from 5 pm onwards. For just Dh99, indulge in four house drinks and enjoy a 30 percent discount on delectable food offerings. Immerse yourself in the rhythm of live Cuban music that will surely get your feet tapping. Don't forget to embrace the tropical vibes by incorporating those elements into your outfit – and you might just win a feast for four in the draw! As an added touch, receive a thank-you card adorned with a delicate rose. Ensure you secure your spot by calling 04 368 6559 for reservations.

Planet Terra: Organic Delights

Embark on a culinary journey at Planet Terra, offering an entirely organic menu. On Friday, March 8th, all ladies dining there will enjoy a delightful 10 percent discount on their total bill. Some mouth-watering options include avocado bruschetta with sauteed mushrooms and matcha pancakes. Visit from 7:30 am to 10:30 pm at Ibis World Trade Centre, Dubai, or Panorama Building at The Greens. For more details, call 04 578 2000.

Osh Del Mar: A Night to Remember

Head to Osh Del Mar for an evening filled with fun, laughter, and music. Celebrate Women’s Day with live performances by DJ M.E.G., Pasha Whyt, and more. Capture the special ladies' dessert between 1 pm and 3 am, share it on Instagram tagging @oshdubai, and stand a chance to win Dh1000. Free entry until 10:30 pm, Dh350 (post 10:30 pm), and Dh500 for the bar. For more information, call 050 914 4215.

Mondoux: Sweet Downtown Views

While enjoying breath-taking views of Downtown Fountain, Dubai Creek Harbour, and JBR, celebrate Women's Day at Mondoux Café. On Friday, March 8th, savour the sweet moment with a free dessert. The café is open from 8:00 am to midnight (Sunday to Thursday) and 8:00 am to 1:00 am (Friday to Saturday). For more details, call 052 792 2020.

Banyan Tree Dubai: Wellness Retreat

Focus on your health and well-being this Women’s Day at Banyan Tree Dubai and COAN wellness. The day kicks off at 7:45 am with fresh fruits and water, followed by morning meditation, yoga at 9:15 am, and a sound healing session. A brunch at 11:30 am and a Q&A session led by wellness coach Tina Chagoury, a wellness coach at COAN wellness to conclude the day. Walk away with a gift bag, feeling rejuvenated and inspired.

Ajmal Perfume

Celebrate International Women's Day with Ajmal Perfume and Paprika's special offers. Treat yourself or the special women in your life to unforgettable scents with Ajmal Perfume's exclusive deals. Choose from the Special Savings Gift Pack featuring Eau De Parfum for Dh 288.75, the Bestseller Gift Pack Set including Raindrops + Sacrifice for Dh 144.90, the Sacred Love set with Eau De Parfum for Dh 56.70, and Raindrops Eau De Parfum for Dh 63.

Paprika’s sweet delights

Indulge in gourmet delights with Paprika's catering service, offering enticing Women's Day dessert options. Surprise your girl gang with the luxurious Golden Foil Butty Box for Dh 100, the delightful Cookie Jar Net Hamper for Dh 50, or the Ultimate Women's Day Gift Hamper for Dh 80 from Paprika. Don't miss out on these special treats to make the occasion memorable.

