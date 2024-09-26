Top things to do in the UAE from September 27-29

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 3:24 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 3:25 PM

The weekend is here, so is our guide to the best things to do around the country. Here's the list:

Go on an adventure

Yas Island is offering a limited-time 30 per cent discount on single-day, single-park tickets to its theme parks, including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, and SeaWorld, until September 30. Visitors can enjoy thrilling rides, water adventures, and immersive experiences at these world-class attractions. Tickets must be used by October 13 and purchased online with a selected visit date. This is a rare chance to experience Yas Island's family-friendly entertainment at a discounted rate.

Afternoon tea and ballet

Peacock Alley at Waldorf Astoria DIFC has launched the "Meet me at the Clock" afternoon tea, available Sunday to Friday from 2-6pm. Starting September 28, the venue will introduce a "Ballet Edition" every Saturday, featuring live performances by Russian ballerina Aliaksandra Rakouskaya, accompanied by piano music. Guests can enjoy sweet and savoury treats, including wild-caught crab & caviar, truffle pommes mousseline, and a variety of sandwiches, teas, and desserts. The signature afternoon tea is priced at Dh225, with the Ballet Edition at Dh295, and an optional bubbly upgrade for Dh100. For reservations, visit their website.

Dine Italian

Starting September 27, foodies can try out a new Italian eatery in Abu Dhabi - Andreas Di Venezia. Situated in Andalus Al Seef Resort and Spa, it was originally launched as an events-only pop-up. The restaurant now offers a dine-in experience with quality Italian cuisine at an affordable price. Head Chef Goutam Bhagat leads the kitchen, serving dishes made from fresh Italian ingredients, including Neapolitan pizzas, pastas, risottos, and traditional desserts like tiramisu. The cosy interiors feature soft colours and natural elements, evoking Italy’s warmth. Open daily from 7.30am to 1am.

New menu at Armani restaurants

Armani Hotel Dubai, located in the Burj Khalifa, introduces new menu offerings across its three renowned dining destinations: Armani/Ristorante, Armani/Hashi, and Armani/Deli. Armani/Ristorante, a Michelin-starred Italian restaurant, launches a new Autumn/Winter à la carte menu featuring high-quality ingredients and dishes like pasta, seafood, and meat, along with curated degustation menus. Armani/Hashi, offering innovative Japanese cuisine, introduces a Traditional Omakase experience with selections of nigiri, sashimi, and signature dishes like Wagyu Striploin and King Crab Legs. Armani/Deli blends Italian tradition with casual dining, offering dishes such as fresh pasta, charcuterie, and risottos in a chic setting. Each venue caters to different tastes, from fine dining to casual meals, ensuring a unique culinary experience. Time to dine!

Staycation with a view