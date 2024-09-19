Top things to do in the UAE from September 20-22

The three-foot-tall internet sensation emphasised the importance of staying true to himself
The weekend is here, so is our guide to all the fun-filled things happening around the country. Here's the list:
Popular beach club reopens
Soul Beach Dubai is reopening for the season on Saturday, September 21 at JA The Resort’s marina. The beach club will feature beachside festivals, starting with the OFF GRID event, headlined by DJ Marc Kinchen (MK). Operated in partnership with Dubai Dance District, Soul Beach offers a seamless day-to-night experience, open Tuesday through Sunday. Entry costs Dh250, fully redeemable on food and beverages. The new season will include a range of music-driven events designed to create a lively beach atmosphere.
Indulge in a French-Mediterranean menu
Riviera by Jean Imbert, located at The Lana, Dorchester Collection, has introduced a new French-Mediterranean menu for the upcoming season. Overlooking Marasi Bay Marina with stunning city skyline views, this Michelin-starred restaurant offers a serene dining experience with botanical-inspired interiors. Chef Jean Imbert's menu features a variety of starters like Pissaladière and Veal tonnato, mains such as Bouillabaisse and roasted chicken with truffle, and sides like Panisse and PW’s corn. Diners can still enjoy signature dishes like Jean’s avocado and Ratatouille tart. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner by reservation, along with a Riviera Bar open in the afternoon and evening.
Enjoy a free pizza
Cafe Society is offering a buy one, get one free deal on all pizzas and soft beverages this weekend. Guests can enjoy a range of delicious pizzas, from classic Margheritas to more adventurous options, in a relaxed atmosphere at Tamani Hotel, Dubai Marina. The offer is available from Friday to Sunday, 12pm to 8pm, making weekends a perfect time to indulge in tasty pizzas.
Make beach-inspired accessories
Feels juice bar and kitchen has partnered with FoscArt for a sustainable, beach-inspired accessory workshop, with proceeds supporting the Azraq Foundation’s marine conservation efforts. Participants will use recycled materials like plastic, paper beads, seashells, and fabric scraps to create unique accessories. The workshop, priced at Dh100, includes all materials, a healthy drink, and a meal. Feels, known for its eco-friendly practices, will host workshops at Marsa Al Arab on September 21 and 28, and in Abu Dhabi on October 5. Proceeds will go towards Azraq’s Taher initiative, which combats marine debris. Limited seats are available for registration.
Pre-theatre meal
Jun’s, an award-winning restaurant on Downtown Dubai’s Boulevard, has launched a new pre-theatre menu, available daily from 4pm to 7pm. Led by Chef Kelvin Cheung, known for his innovative third-culture cuisine, Jun’s offers a two-course set menu for Dh150, featuring starters like Salmon Carpaccio and Chilli Chicken, and mains like Tempura Veg Noodles or Wagyu Smash Burger. Desserts include Mango Panna Cotta and Tiramisu Mochi. Guests can also enjoy small bites for Dh45 and select beverages starting at Dh40. Conveniently located near Dubai Opera, Jun’s is the perfect spot for a pre-show meal.
Head to a biryani pop-up
Kovalam at the President Hotel is partnering with Great Indian Biryani for a special biryani pop-up from September 20 to 30. The Great Indian Biryani Carnival will showcase a variety of biryanis from across India, including Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, and Kolkata styles. Highlights include the Soya Supreme Biryani (Dh39), Quinoa Biryani (Dh69), and the luxurious Sultan-e-Raan Biryani topped with 24-karat gold (Dh389). The pop-up offers an array of flavours for biryani lovers, and after the event, the dishes will be available for delivery via Noon, Talabat, Careem, and the Great Indian Biryani website.
