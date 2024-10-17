Top things to do in the UAE from October 18-20

The weekend is here and so is our guide to the best things to do around the UAE. Here's the list:

Pizza workshops for children

MINT at City Walk is hosting two pizza workshops for children on October 20 during the half-term break. The workshops, led by a chef, will take place at 2pm and 4pm, and are designed for kids aged 3 to 12. Each session accommodates six children, costing Dh150 with an apron or Dh100 without. Kids will have fun making and decorating "pizza bunnies," wearing aprons and chef's hats. More workshops are planned for weekends and holidays. Parents can relax while kids enjoy MINT’s new dining and play area. Bookings are required via email or phone.

Try out a new menu

Wagamama has introduced a new menu centred around the comforting Korean Hotpot. This flavourful dish features a warming broth, fresh vegetables, and chewy tteokbokki, with a choice of teriyaki beef, chicken, tofu, or brisket. Two additional seasonal items include the crispy and sweet Apple and Cinnamon Gyoza, served with vanilla ice cream, and a twist on the classic Sweet and Sour dish with crispy chicken or tofu. These new offerings are perfect for colder weather, blending warmth and bold Asian flavours.

Special Halloween menu featuring spooky dishes

Next Door Kitchen and Next Door Street are offering a special Halloween menu from October 14 to 31. Featuring spooky, flavourful dishes like Kirkyard Flatbread, Jack-O' Risotto, and Mummy Hotdogs, the menu blends seasonal ingredients such as pumpkin, beetroot, and hibiscus for a festive twist. Desserts like Vampire Cookies and Halloween Brownies, along with creative drinks like Bloody Sunset and Eyes on Me, round out the offerings. Both locations—Dubai Creek Harbour and Mirdif Dubai—will be decked out in eerie décor, enhancing the Halloween dining experience for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery. Prices start at Dh18.

Sound healing session

Prana House in Motor City is hosting a Lunar Waves full moon sound healing session on October 19, led by wellness expert Aseya. The session, priced at Dh120 per person, is designed for deep relaxation, emotional release, and realignment with one's authentic self. Using crystal bowls, Tibetan bowls, and other sound healing instruments, participants will experience soothing vibrations that promote clarity, renewal, and peaceful reflection. Bookings are available for the 60-minute session via phone or Instagram.

Filipino-themed nights

Blue Panda, located in Mercure Dubai Deira, introduces 'Sarap at Saya: A Taste of Filipino Joy!'—a Filipino-themed night every Saturday from 7pm to midnight. This weekly event offers an authentic Filipino buffet featuring dishes like Adobo, Sinigang, Lumpiang Shanghai, and desserts like Leche Flan and Halo-Halo. Guests can also enjoy karaoke, Bingo games, and Filipino-inspired beverages. The event is priced at Dh49 per person.

Celebrate India's culinary journey Bombay Borough in DIFC presents Beyond The Jar, running until October 20, a culinary journey celebrating India's ancient fermentation practices with modern flair. The campaign highlights regional fermentation techniques, blending tradition with global innovation. Guests will enjoy artisanal ferments like Kefir, Sourdough, and Kanji, incorporated into dishes such as Grilled Scallop Hooman and Mit Mirsang King Kish. This limited-edition menu showcases the transformative power of fermentation, bringing age-old recipes to life with global ingredients. The experience also features a presentation of artisanal ferments in bespoke jars, offering a unique fusion of heritage and creativity. Creative camp for kids OliOli has introduced Inventshop Camp, a creative and innovative program for children aged 4-10, running from October 14-18. The camp offers hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM), blending fun learning with access to OliOli galleries. Morning sessions run from 9am to 1pm, with weekly rates starting at Dh1190 and daily rates at Dh350. The camp takes place at OliOli Experiential Play Museum in Al Quoz, Dubai. For more details and bookings, visit www.olioli.ae.