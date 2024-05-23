Top things to do in the UAE from May 24-26

From upmarket fine dining to cosy ramen places, the city has a wide range of Japanese culinary pleasures to satisfy any taste
Discover exciting activities for the weekend ahead! Whether you're craving culinary adventures, leisurely strolls through charming markets, or high-end celebrations to mark the end of the season, there's something for everyone.
Season-end party
Attend the last white party of the season at DRIFT Beach, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Safouh, featuring caviar on arrival, à la carte dishes, live entertainment, and DJs. Saturday, May 25, starting at noon.
Experience energy candle art and chakra yoga
Join Wellbeings Holistic Healing at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown on May 25 for an exclusive blend of Chakra Yoga and Energy Candle Art. Start with a 50-minute Chakra Yoga session to achieve inner harmony, then participate in an Energy Crystal Healing Candle workshop led by a Fosca Art specialist, complete with afternoon tea. This unique wellness event is priced at Dh250.
Dine healthy
Dine at The Dose, nestled in Seven Wellness Club. Conceived by renowned Biohacking Chef and Integrative Nutrition Health Coach Silvena Rowe, The Dose epitomises holistic wellness. Chef Silvena's menu fuses exceptional flavours with health-conscious ingredients, nourishing both body and soul.
Indulge in a leisurely breakfast
Enjoy a leisurely breakfast at BESH Turkish Kitchen in the Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, with a variety of dishes from bagels and croissants to pancakes and eggs, all crafted by a talented chef. Breakfast is served daily from 6.30am to 10.30am in a stylish dining room or on a sunny terrace, priced at Dh59 per person. For reservations, call 04 377 2356.
Italian night
Experience an enchanting Italian theme night every Friday at Al Dhiyafa Grand Kitchen, located in the Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection. Enjoy a delightful array of authentic Italian dishes from various regions in an open-air setting, priced at Dh195 per person.
Make your own sushi
Ever wanted to make your own sushi but didn't know how? Now's your chance! Join a sushi-making masterclass at the Japanese restaurant in Hyde Dubai, Business Bay, where you'll learn everything from preparation to the art of rolling sushi from 3pm to 5pm. Enjoy canapés and soft drinks as you perfect your sashimi skills, priced at Dh299. For reservations, call 04 871 3869.
Stroll through a market
Enjoy a delightful Sunday stroll through a charming market filled with trinkets, flowers, and candles at Chaihona No. 1 by Vasilchuki, while indulging in sweet treats and other dishes. Perfect for afternoon shopping or a final weekend dinner, the market runs every Sunday from 4pm to 9pm at Marina Gate, Marina Promenade.
