Top things to do in the UAE from May 24-26

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 11:52 AM Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 11:54 AM

Discover exciting activities for the weekend ahead! Whether you're craving culinary adventures, leisurely strolls through charming markets, or high-end celebrations to mark the end of the season, there's something for everyone.

Season-end party

Attend the last white party of the season at DRIFT Beach, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Safouh, featuring caviar on arrival, à la carte dishes, live entertainment, and DJs. Saturday, May 25, starting at noon.

Experience energy candle art and chakra yoga

Join Wellbeings Holistic Healing at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown on May 25 for an exclusive blend of Chakra Yoga and Energy Candle Art. Start with a 50-minute Chakra Yoga session to achieve inner harmony, then participate in an Energy Crystal Healing Candle workshop led by a Fosca Art specialist, complete with afternoon tea. This unique wellness event is priced at Dh250.

Dine healthy

Dine at The Dose, nestled in Seven Wellness Club. Conceived by renowned Biohacking Chef and Integrative Nutrition Health Coach Silvena Rowe, The Dose epitomises holistic wellness. Chef Silvena's menu fuses exceptional flavours with health-conscious ingredients, nourishing both body and soul.

Indulge in a leisurely breakfast

Enjoy a leisurely breakfast at BESH Turkish Kitchen in the Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, with a variety of dishes from bagels and croissants to pancakes and eggs, all crafted by a talented chef. Breakfast is served daily from 6.30am to 10.30am in a stylish dining room or on a sunny terrace, priced at Dh59 per person. For reservations, call 04 377 2356.

Italian night