Top things to do in the UAE from February 23-25

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 6:15 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 7:23 PM

Health and wellness festival

Active on the Beach, Dubai's annual health and wellness festival returns on February 25, from 9am to 6pm, at Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah. The one-day event offers complimentary access to a variety of fitness activities, including HIIT, yoga, Pilates, meditations, and mindfulness workshops. Led by top influencers and experts like MrandMrsMuscle and Dina Sari Taji, the festival aims to promote holistic well-being. Attendees can also explore fitness trends, shop from leading brands, and get goody bags and discounts, and enjoy massages. New additions include a children's area and partnerships with Dubai Active, Be-Kind, Noon Minutes, Fitcode, and Sunrise Social Dubai. Buy tickers here.

Celebrity Cricket League Season 10

Get ready for some star-studded cricket action as the UAE hosts the epic Celebrity Cricket League Season 10 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium from February 23th to 25th, 2024. Tickets start at Dh 45. With eight teams representing different film industries, such as Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. With Salman Khan gracing the opening ceremony, it's a Bollywood bonanza to revel in.

Darting at Oche

Sharpen your dart skills at Oche, where the game night gets serious. Play various dart scoring systems, like Killer, Shanghai and 201, and enjoy a diverse menu from sushi to pizza. Open Monday - Wednesday, 4pm - 1am, Thursday - Friday, 4pm - 2am, Saturday and Sunday, noon - 2am at Fountain View, Dubai Mall. For more information, call: 04 570 9118.

Taste of Dubai Festival

Taste of Dubai food festival is back at Skydive Dubai, featuring celebrity chefs, top-notch restaurants, and family-friendly activities. Experience three days of culinary delights, music, and entertainment from February 23 to 25, 12pm onwards. Tickets are Dh75. Don't miss the gastronomic extravaganza.

The Phantom of the Opera

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of 'The Phantom of the Opera' at Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard - Downtown Dubai. Witness a tale of love, obsession, and jealousy set in 19th century Paris, with shows from February 22 to March 10. Tickets start from Dh275 for this Broadway classic. For more information, call: 04 440 8888.

Tribfest Dubai

Retro music lovers, rejoice! Tribfest Dubai at Sevens Stadium is bringing an 11-hour musical tribute to legends like Bob Marley, Ed Sheeran, Neil Diamond and many more on February 24. Event kicks off at 12pm and the party keeps going until the clock hits midnight. Tickets start at Dh170 (12 years and above) and Dh85 (kids aged 4-12 years) for a day filled with timeless tunes.

Sikka Art and design festival

Get ready for the ultimate creative fiesta as the Sikka Art and Design Festival celebrates its 12th year. Dubai Culture's flagship event is bringing artists from the UAE and GCC to flaunt their artistic prowess at the Al Shindagha Historic District. Dive into a world of wonderful exhibitions, mind-blowing installations, and get groovy with musical gigs and poetry nights. Want to unleash your inner artist? Sign up for a workshop. It's all happening from February 23 to March 3. Don't miss the arty party.

