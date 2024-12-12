Top things to do in the UAE from December 13-15

The weekend is here, so is our guide to top things to do around the UAE. Here's the list:

JLT Winter Festival

The JLT Winter Festival brings festive cheer to the JLT Park Amphitheatre from December 14 to 22, featuring a festive market, food, drinks, parades, craft zones, and a visit from Santa. Highlights include the 10-meter tree lighting ceremony on December 14 at 5.30 PM. Perfect for all ages, the festival celebrates community spirit and holiday magic. Entry is free with online registration at jlt.ae/whats-on/winter-festival-2024.

Pool party with DJ Bliss

Every Sunday in December 2024, DJ Bliss takes over the iconic Social Pool at FIVE Palm Jumeirah for Splash Dance, delivering electrifying beats and legendary vibes in an unforgettable pool party experience. Known for sharing the stage with stars like Drake and Beyoncé, DJ Bliss brings high-energy electronic dance music to keep you moving all day long. Entry is Dh300 for ladies and Dh500 for gents, both fully redeemable, with VIP tables available on request.

Festive activities at Mercato Mall

Celebrate the festive season at Mercato Mall, running until December 15 with "The Magic of the Festivities," featuring enchanting activities for the whole family. Enjoy Santa's Parade, the Gingerbread Spirit of Winter Show, a Meet & Greet with Santa, creative Winter Workshops, and charming Winter Carols filling the mall with holiday cheer. Explore unique gifts, seasonal treats, and dazzling decorations as Mercato Mall transforms into a magical winter wonderland.

Festive 3-course Sunday meal

The Stables Dubai offers festive deals to make your holiday celebrations unforgettable. Indulge in their Festive 3-Course Sunday Meal for Dh149 (kids eat free). Celebrate with a Festive Drinks package (Dh199) featuring 3 hours of unlimited beverages, or upgrade to the Festive Food & Drinks package (Dh325) for a 3-course meal with beverages and festive treats. Perfect for gatherings, The Stables also hosts customisable festive parties.

Need a last-minute visa to your favourite travel destination?

Atlys, a digital visa application platform, has launched in the UAE, aiming to simplify visa processing for the region's large expatriate population. Since its founding in 2021, Atlys has processed over 1.2 million visas across 100+ countries, with a 200% growth rate in two years. Key features include a hassle-free application process, robust data security, and flexible payment options, including refunds for unsuccessful applications. Users can apply via the website or app, upload necessary documents, and track their application status. Atlys handles reservations and insurance, ensuring a seamless travel experience. Visit their website for more details.

Beachside vibes On Saturday, December 14, AWEN and DJEFF bring their soulful Afro-house beats to Be Beach at Dubai Harbour for an electrifying night. AWEN's dynamic style blends electronic and spiritual melodies, while DJEFF's African-rooted house tracks promise a rhythmic journey. Doors open from 7pm to 2am, with entry priced at Dh100/200 (ladies/gents) before 10pm and Dh200/400 after 10pm. Visit a winter wonderland Yas Bay Waterfront has transformed into a winter wonderland from until January 9, offering festive fun for families and friends. Highlights include a Winter Market, a dazzling tree lighting ceremony on December 14, Santa visits, a Children's Craft Corner, and the magical Festive Cirque Parade running on weekends until December 25. Enjoy scenic strolls along the lit-up boardwalk and post letters to Santa. Perfect for all ages, the season promises joy and festive cheer.