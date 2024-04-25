Top things to do in the UAE from April 26-28

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 7:03 PM

The View

Experience a one-of-a-kind culinary treat at Nakheel's latest venture, "The View," situated on the 53rd floor of Palm Tower. From April 20 through May 5, enjoy unforgettable dining at CouCou Rooftop. With its stunning vistas of Palm Jumeirah, this rooftop joint provides the perfect backdrop for sunset dinners and nighttime adventures. Dine in hot air balloon-style pods, each fitting up to 8 guests, and savour CouCou Rooftop's mouthwatering a la carte menu. Groove to the music of the resident DJ while indulging in culinary delights amid breathtaking panoramas. For bookings and questions, contact: 052 451 2188.

Varak

Enjoy a weekend of indulgence at Varak, an upscale bakery located in Churchill Tower, Shop 05 Marasi in Business Bay. On Saturday, April 27, at 3pm you can experience a blend of artistry and delicious baked goods at Canvas & Confections. This workshop invites you to craft mixed-media art pieces with expert instruction while tasting exclusive treats and coffee. You can reserve your place by direct messaging @varaktheedibleluxury on Instagram. For Dh300, you can take advantage of this special opportunity with limited availability, so don't miss out.

JUYI

Juyi Restaurant & Lounge, situated in Paramount Hotel Business Bay, brings an exciting new twist to Dubai's food scene. Combining exquisite Japanese food with lively entertainment, Juyi provides a unique dining and nightlife experience. Reflecting Dubai's energetic spirit, it fuses the thrill of a nightclub with live performances while serving culinary masterpieces. With a focus on Afternoon Tea and Hookah service, Juyi promises an immersive atmosphere where cuisine and entertainment intermingle. Founder Yali Sun envisions Juyi not just as a venue but as an expanding phenomenon, ready to mesmerise Dubai with top-quality service. With a design incorporating Japanese art and modern aesthetics, Juyi provides diverse offerings tailored to please discerning tastes. Experience a harmonious blend of flavours, sights, and sounds at Dubai's ultimate dinner and nightlife destination. To make reservations, call 04 2677888.

Ivana Daniell x Voatti

Voatii, a top destination in Dubai for customised aesthetic makeovers, is thrilled to partner with renowned posture and movement therapist Ivana Daniell. With over 30 years of expertise, Ivana is bringing her innovative technique to Dubai, empowering people to improve their wellness through intelligent movement and posture correction. Her groundbreaking book, "A Manual for a Contemporary Body," provides practical guidance for optimising physical health in modern lifestyles. From April 25 to 30, Ivana will offer exclusive consultations at Voatii, guiding clients towards well-being. For more information and appointments, contact Voatii at 050 178 6339. Situated at 777b Villa, Al Safa, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Sketchers Performance Run

Come participate in the Skechers Performance Run on Sunday, April 28 for a fun day with your family near Rashid School in Meydan. You can pick from 3km, 5km, 10km, or 16km distances starting at Dh125. Enjoy running on roads closed to traffic with music and aid stations to keep your energy up. After you complete the race, you'll get a T-shirt and a medal.

Harvest Festival

This weekend, support sustainability at the Harvest Festival happening on April 27 and 28 at Expo City Dubai's Al Forsan Park. There will be children's workshops, discussions, family fun activities, and a farmer's market selling fresh produce. You can learn about sustainable living, local shopping, hands-on farming, and farm-to-table cuisine. Overall, it's a great event to experience sustainable practices and eat fresh, local food.

Travesia Colombia

Immerse yourself in Colombia's vibrant culture at Zabeel Theatre on April 28 with Travesia Colombia. This 90-minute show highlights the country's dance, music, and theatre, taking you on a journey through Colombia's history and diversity. Marvel at the beautiful costumes, traditional dance moves, and folklore. Arrive 60 minutes early as doors open an hour before showtime. Ticket prices start at Dh250 and go up to Dh470.

Siraj

Located in Souq Al Bahar, Siraj invites guests to indulge in their Saturday Brunch from 12pm to 4pm. Offering a generous four-hour dining experience, Siraj presents three packages: Non-Alcoholic (Dh200), Alcoholic (Dh300), and Bubble (Dh400). Expect a delightful fusion of Emirati and Levantine cuisine served in a sharing style concept, with highlights like live saj cooking and tableside-prepared kibbeh. Enjoy breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa from the terrace enhancing the brunch's ambience. Described by the Michelin Guide as stylish and modern, Siraj promises an elegant yet comfortable atmosphere, perfect for a leisurely weekend gathering with loved ones.

