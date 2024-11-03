Tom Holland 'Googles' girlfriend Zendaya, here's why

Actor Tom Holland can't stop himself from searching about Zendaya on Google. He recently admitted that he sometimes 'Googles' about his girlfriend to find out if she is doing fine, reported People.

"The last thing I googled was actually Zendaya," said the Spider-Man actor, adding, "I'm not on social media, and I delete it when I'm not using it."

"So, sometimes, like, it's more of a bit of an anxiety thing, but I'll check to see if everything's good and to make sure we're all cool. So I just give her a little Google and look through the news, and I'm like, 'She's good," he said.

For many, Tom and Zendaya are relationship goals.

In a recent viral clip, the actor could be seen rescuing the Challengers star from fans who surrounded her, asking them to "give us a little bit of space."

The couple, who met while working on 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and began dating in 2021, have kept their relationship a secret.

"I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love," Zendaya said in an interview, adding, "You can't hide. That's not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

"It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist," she added.