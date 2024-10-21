To Lionel Richie, touring is like vacation

Lionel Richie (Photo by Reuters)

American music star Lionel Richie said he was heading to the "best touring spot in the world" next year as he announced a new set of UK and European concerts kicking off next spring.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter's Say Hello To The Hits tour will begin in Belfast on May 31 and wrap in Madrid on August 2.

In between there will be shows in London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin among other European cities.

"It's basically the best touring spot in the world... If you happen to build a loyal fan base in Europe and in Britain, you've got this for the rest of your life," Richie said.

"And I think for me, as far as I'm concerned, it's like, welcome home is what I hear when I get to Belgium, and welcome home when I get to England and Scotland... it's almost like I live there."

Richie, known for hits such as Hello and Dancing on the Ceiling, likened touring to a holiday.

"It's my vacation... I look forward to it. It's not work... it's really just a play period that I go and hang out with all my friends in Europe," he said.