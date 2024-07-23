Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of T-Series' Krishan Kumar, passes away after prolonged illness

Movie was also the debut project of Janhvi Kapoor
A prayer meet for Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of T-Series co-owner Krishan Kumar, was held in Mumbai, where a number of celebrities paid their last respects.
Kumar passed away on July 18 after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 20 years old. T-series released a statement that said: "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected.”
Among those at her funeral were Riteish Deshmukh, Saiee Manjrekar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Kushalli Kumar.
Actor and director Divya Khosla took to Instagram to pay tribute to Kumar, putting together a few photos of the time they spent together. She captioned the images: “Tishaa you will remain in our hearts forever 💔 gone so soon. @tanyasingghofficial may God give you the strength to go through this most painful loss 🙏”
Kumar had reportedly been fighting cancer for three years and had recently travelled to Germany for treatment.
According to Pinkvilla, Tishaa was born on September 6, 2003, to Krishan and Tanya Singh.
ALSO READ:
Movie was also the debut project of Janhvi Kapoor
The actress can next be seen in 'Sarfira'
The couple tied the knot in December 2018
Bryan Edward Hill to direct the film
Jury selection for Weinstein's sexual assault case should commence on November 12
'Suits: LA’ to star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who relocates to Los Angeles to lead a struggling law firm
Actor-musician's team comes to his defence
He was 94 years old