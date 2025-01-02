Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez among stars vying for Golden Globes acting honours

Hollywood will kick off its 2025 awards festivities on Sunday at the annual Golden Globes ceremony where films such as Wicked, The Brutalist and Emilia Perez compete for trophies and attention ahead of the Oscars.

Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Angelina Jolie are among the stars in the running for acting honours at the red-carpet ceremony that will be hosted for the first time by comedian Nikki Glaser.

Spanish-language musical Emilia Perez and post-World War Two epic The Brutalist lead the night's movie nominees.

The Brutalist stars Adrien Brody as a Holocaust survivor who flees to the US to chase the American dream. The 3-1/2 hour tale is considered a frontrunner for the night's top prize, best film drama.

Competitors include Conclave about the selection of a pope, and two movies starring Chalamet - Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and sci-fi epic Dune - Part II.

Unlike the Oscars, musical and comedy films compete in a separate category at the Globes. Nominees in that field include box office smash Wicked and dark romantic comedy Anora.

Winning a Globe can help films in the run-up to the Academy Awards in March. If a movie or actor takes home a Globe, "it increases the likelihood a member of the film academy will check out that project," said Scott Feinberg, executive editor for awards at The Hollywood Reporter.

Feinberg predicted The Brutalist or Conclave would earn the drama prize at the Globes. The musical or comedy category is harder to gauge, he said, because the nominees are so different from one another.