Timothee Chalamet picks 'Inside the NBA' host as an ideal next role

Timothee Chalamet who is playing the role of singer Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown expressed his desire to play the role of Ernie Johnson — host of Inside the NBA, in his biopic if ever made.

According to Deadline, when Chalamet was asked on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up who would he like to play if he were to do another biopic, the Dune actor didn't choose a renowned figure but chose a guy who is not even close to his age.

"What about the Ernie Johnson biopic, the host of Inside the NBA?"

Johnson is the 68-year-old long-time host of TNT's Emmy-winning talker. He is known more for his colourful bow ties and gentle demeanour than his cool factor.

After Chalamet revealed his pick, Morning Mash Up host Ryan Sampson endorsed it.

"I like that," Sampson replied.

"It's out in the universe now," the show's Nicole Ryan added.

"You never know, he might already have a shortlist of people that I'm not on," Chalamet responded modestly.