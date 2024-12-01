Timothee Chalamet on why he lost out on 'Maze Runner,' 'Divergent' roles

US-French actor Timothee Chalamet arrives for the premiere of “Dune: Part Two” at Josie Robertson Plaza at the Lincoln Center on February 25, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Actor Timothee Chalamet said in the initial years of his career, he was looking at working in action movies such as Maze Runner and Divergent, however, he couldn't get one due to his body type.

"I would always get the same feedback, 'Oh, you don't have the right body,'" Chalamet recalled.

"I had an agent call me once and say, 'I'm tired of getting the same feedback. We're gonna stop submitting you for these bigger projects because you're not putting on weight.' I was trying to put on weight. I couldn't! I basically couldn't. My metabolism ... couldn't do it," he added.

Thus, the Dune: Part Two star worked in more indie projects, including Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy and Little Women.

"I was knocking on one door that wouldn't open," Chalamet said, referring to action films. "So I went to what I thought was a more humble door, but actually ended up being explosive for me."