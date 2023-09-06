Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan shared a selfie with his 'bestest friend'

From outdoor barbecues to festive activities, there are several things to do in town this weekend
Shah Rukh Khan, often hailed as the "King of Bollywood," is renowned not only for his acting prowess but also for his close-knit friendships in the industry. While the relationship between SRK and friends like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol is well-documented, there's one friendship that remains relatively under the radar - his bond with actress Divya Seth.
Notably, as per an Indian media portal, Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Seth were batchmates in Barry John's theatre group, where their journey in the world of acting began. Their paths diverged as SRK made a meteoric rise in Bollywood, while Divya Seth carved her niche in Indian television.
Shah Rukh Khan, known for his love for sharing moments with fans, couldn't resist capturing an unexpected reunion with Divya at a Mumbai restaurant in a selfie. In a heartfelt tribute to his dear friend, SRK referred to Divya Seth as his 'bestest friend' and revealed an intriguing detail about their relationship - she was the one who taught him acting.
Taking to his Twitter account to share a picture of their reunion, the superstar expressed his gratitude to Divya. He wrote, "My bestest friend Divya, who taught me acting. Don't hold the bad ones I do, only the good inspired by her teachings."
For those unfamiliar with Divya Seth, she's a seasoned actress who has left her mark in both television shows and movies. Her journey in acting began alongside Shah Rukh Khan under the tutelage of Barry John, and they even collaborated on the 1988 TV serial Dil Darya, directed by Lekh Tandon.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan eagerly anticipates the release of his upcoming film Jawan this weekend, directed by Atlee, featuring a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra. SRK also has other exciting projects lined up, including Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and a cameo appearance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3.
