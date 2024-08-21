This iPhone 16 Pro Max feature could make the Apple device better than Galaxy S24 Ultra

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 4:43 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 5:04 PM

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max is poised to be a game-changer in the smartphone market, with several significant upgrades that could set it apart from the competition. According to recent leaks, the iPhone 16 Pro Max may not only feature a larger screen size but also a substantial increase in usable display space, thanks to dramatically thinner bezels.

Renowned source Ice Universe has shared what appears to be an annotated CAD drawing of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, revealing that the phone will sport bezels of just 1.15mm around the display. This is a significant reduction from the 1.71mm bezels found on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, making the new bezels approximately 30 per cent thinner. The iPhone 16 Pro is also expected to have similarly slim bezels, measuring just 1.2mm.

According to Tom's Guide, these ultra-thin bezels could be one of the key ways Apple differentiates its top-tier iPhone 16 series from other premium smartphones on the market. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, with its 1.5mm bezels, currently outclasses the iPhone 15 Pro Max in terms of display-to-body ratio. However, if the leaked measurements hold true, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will take the lead in this aspect.

Beyond the bezel reduction, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumoured to feature larger screens, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. Other anticipated enhancements include a new Capture button, a more powerful chipset with upgraded AI capabilities, and a larger battery.