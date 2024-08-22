UAE: The all-women abaya car rally returns ahead of Emirati Women's Day celebrations

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 5:12 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 5:35 PM

The Dubai Autodrome will host the fourth edition of the Abaya Rally, an exciting all-women automobile rally that supports women's empowerment, on August 24, in conjunction with Emirati Women's Day celebrations.

Over 200 women will get together for a fun drive on Saturday evening as part of this historic event. Women of all nationalities are welcome to participate, and they will show off their driving prowess and dedication to furthering the cause of women's empowerment by taking to the tracks wearing their abayas, a symbol of strength and identity in the UAE.

A wide range of vehicles, including supercars, sports cars, 4x4s, and superbikes, will be on display at the rally to represent the unstoppable momentum that women are creating for a sustainable future.

What's more? This year, a thrilling drift passenger experience will be added to the excitement for those looking for a taste of high-speed adventure and an adrenaline rush.