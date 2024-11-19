UAE: 5 desert safari experiences to add to your wishlist

Exploring the stunning deserts of the UAE offers an unforgettable experience, blending adventure with breathtaking scenery—with the cooler, winter months as the perfect backdrop to unleash your adventurous side.

From luxurious escapes to heart-pounding dune bashing sessions, there’s a desert safari experience to suit every taste and experience level. Here are 5 must-try desert safaris in the UAE to add to your list.

1. Platinum Heritage: Luxury and culture combined

If you’re looking for an ultra-luxurious desert safari, Platinum Heritage should be at the top of your list. Offering exclusive experiences in the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, this provider combines authentic Emirati culture with opulence.

Highlights: Wildlife drives, Bedouin-style desert tents, royal desert retreats, and Emirati cultural insights.

Perfect for: Those seeking an eco-friendly, culturally rich, and luxury experience.

Cost: From Dh695 (7-hour safari).

Morning, evening, or overnight safaris are available, and each promises a deep dive into the allure of the Arabian desert.

2. Arabian Adventures: Overnight under the stars

Want to wake up to the serene beauty of a desert sunrise? Arabian Adventures offers an immersive overnight safari that blends thrill and tranquillity.

Highlights: Dune bashing, camel rides, stargazing, and a private tent for two. End your day with a gourmet BBQ dinner and wake up to a hearty breakfast after a wildlife drive.

Perfect for: Couples and adventure lovers craving an outdoor escape.

Cost: Dh1,790 (1-day package).

It’s the ultimate way to disconnect from city life and reconnect with nature.

3. Desert Safari Dubai: Classic adventures for all

For a traditional desert safari experience, Desert Safari Dubai offers everything from dune bashing to cultural performances, all at an affordable price.

Highlights: Exhilarating dune bashing, BBQ dinner, belly dancing, and henna painting.

Perfect for: Budget-conscious travellers looking for a classic yet thrilling experience.

Cost: From Dh150 (6-hour afternoon package).

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a repeat traveller, this safari captures the essence of Dubai’s desert charm.

4. Luxury Desert Adventure: Thrill meets comfort

Blending adventure with a touch of luxury, Luxury Desert Adventure offers exciting activities alongside a thrilling desert experience.

Highlights: Quad biking, dune buggy rides, dune bashing, and BBQ meals. Morning, evening, and overnight options ensure flexibility for every schedule. Perfect for: Thrill-seekers and groups looking for a premium desert experience. Cost: Contact for pricing based on activity preferences. Whether you’re tearing through the dunes or relaxing by the campfire, this safari promises unforgettable memories. 5. Sand Trax Tours: Take the wheel For adventurers who prefer to be in the driver’s seat, Sand Trax Tours lets you take control of your desert journey with their Buggy Safari option. Highlights: Drive your own 800cc twin-seater desert buggy equipped with safety harnesses and roll cages. Round off the adventure with a BBQ dinner, belly dancing, and a whirling dervish show. Perfect for: Independent spirits and adrenaline junkies. Cost: From Dh695 (two people). No matter which safari you choose, the UAE’s desert landscapes promise to leave you in awe. Whether you're after luxury, adventure, or a mix of both, these top desert safaris ensure an experience you'll never forget. somya@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: Winter activities in Dubai: From festive markets to rainforest camping, here are 7 must-try experiences Dubai: 10 restaurants with stunning outdoor seating to enjoy winter