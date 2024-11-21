Top things to do in the UAE from November 22-24

Looking for the perfect way to spend your weekend? Discover a variety of options that blend relaxation and adventure with cosy vibes, exciting activities, and memorable moments. From enjoying great food to exploring new experiences, here’s a glimpse into your kind of weekend.

Keto-friendly dessert

Keto Kartel has launched in DIFC, offering artisanal, keto-friendly desserts that are sugar-free, gluten-free, and crafted with premium ingredients like monk fruit and Belgian chocolate. With a bold, underground vibe, the menu includes cakes, cookies, gluten-free bread, speciality coffees, and drinks like golden and matcha lattes, all designed for guilt-free indulgence. Visit their chic DIFC store or order online to enjoy indulgence without compromise.

Family getaway? Count us in

The revamped Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort is an ideal family getaway, featuring a refreshed private beach, children’s pool, kids club, and activities like beach volleyball and table tennis. With modernised rooms and suites, advanced amenities, and a serene beachfront setting, it offers a reimagined staycation experience for all ages. Book now by calling +971 04 315 3900.

Straight from the cookbook

Flamingo Room by tashas presents an exclusive lunch on November 22, showcasing a collaboration between founder Natasha Sideris and acclaimed chef Tessa Kiros. Guests will savour sharing-style dishes from Tessa's renowned cookbook Falling Cloudberries, offering a unique culinary experience. The event runs from 12.30pm to 3.30pm at Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, priced at Dh380 per person.

A soulful fusion

One Music Lounge Dubai invites you to Kuch Alfaaz, an enchanting evening where music and poetry intertwine to create magic. On Sunday, November 24, the stage will feature the magnetic Nitinn R Miranni and the soulful Preethi Kamath. Nitinn’s evocative words forge deep connections, while Preethi’s mesmerising voice, honed in Carnatic and Hindustani classical traditions, is sure to captivate. “Kuch Alfaaz is not just an event but a journey of emotions,” says Kamath, a Dubai-based artist with a master’s in music technology. Doors open at 9pm.

The wellness way

Enjoy a revitalising experience at Precision Football, where you can engage in high-energy padel matches or play on Fifa-approved football pitches, ranging from 5-a-side to full-size games. After your game, unwind in the wellness area with a refreshing cold plunge and sauna session to enhance recovery and relaxation. As an added treat, take advantage of an exclusive 50 per cent discount at Coterie Kitchen upstairs, redeemable on the same day. The wellness facilities are available daily from 10am to 10pm, with single sessions priced at Dh120, a 5-session package for Dh500, and a 10-session package for Dh900.

Venetian delicacies

Indulge in a Venetian-inspired evening at Vivaldi Restaurant & Lounge, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel. Every Saturday from 7pm to 10:30pm, savour authentic Italian cuisine served family-style. Begin with classic starters like Bruschetta al Pomodoro, Frittura di Calamari, and Caprese di Bufala. Prices start from Dh179/person. Call +971 562160072 or follow @vivaldidubai to reserve your spot. The winter feast Dhaba Lane has launched a flavourful 6-Course Winter Thali to celebrate the season. Indulge in the Vegetarian Winter Thali for just Dh55 or savour the Non-Vegetarian Winter Thali for Dh60. Each thali offers a delightful feast, featuring a variety of delicious dishes that perfectly capture the essence of winter. Enjoy this hearty and warming meal from start to finish, making it the ideal way to embrace the season’s flavours. Turn it up Terra Solis by Tomorrowland is excited to announce international DJ and producer Mahmut Orhan performing live this Saturday, November 23, on the iconic Amare Stage. Known for his tracks blending deep house with ethnic melodies, the artiste creates a signature sound that has gained global recognition. Following Orhan’s performance, Berlin-based techno artist Kevin De Vries will take the stage on November 30. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are available on Platinumlist and table reservations are open. ALSO READ: UAE: Meet the Filipino pastry chef behind Dubai's viral pistachio kunafa chocolate