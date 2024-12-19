Top things to do in the UAE from December 19-22

Looking for ways to make the most of your weekend in the UAE? Whether you’re in the mood for festive fun, a little mindfulness, or live music to groove the night away, this weekend’s lineup has something for everyone.

From smashing away holiday stress to dancing like a ‘Dancing Queen’, it’s all happening across the Emirates. So, grab your planner (or your phone) and let’s dive into the best things to do from December 20-22!

Winter festival at Emirates Park Zoo

The Emirates Park Zoo & Resort is hosting its Winter Festival from December 14 to January 11, 2025. Visitors can enjoy family-friendly activities, festive décor, and over 1,500 animals while standing a chance to win amazing weekly prizes like an iPhone 16, a cruise stay, a PS5 experience, or a giraffe breakfast adventure.

The festival promises excitement, joy, and unforgettable memories, making it a must-visit holiday destination. Visit www.emiratesparkzoo.com for details and get ready for a season of fun and big wins.

Inaugural Meditation Marathon

Dubai will host the inaugural Meditation Marathon on December 21, celebrating peace, mindfulness, and global harmony. Organised by the Raja Yoga Centre and The Meditation Space DMCC, the event runs from 6am to 9pm at the Raja Yoga Centre near BurJuman Metro Station.

Participants will explore four themed rooms: Research, Recreate, Reconnect, and Rejuvenate, offering immersive mindfulness experiences. The one-of-a-kind marathon invites everyone, from beginners to seasoned meditators, to cultivate inner peace and inspire positivity worldwide. Visit www.rajayogacenter.org for details.

Poetry by the beach

The Emirates Literature Foundation invites you to a free music and poetry evening, ‘The Spaces Between: Sand and Sea’, on Friday, December 20, at Nessnass Beach in Jumeirah. Enjoy performances by acclaimed poets Lemn Sissay OBE and Dr. Afra Atiq, alongside live music from Arqam Al Abri and Riri. Experience a magical night of words and melodies by the sea.

Smash away holiday stress

Celebrate Christmas with a twist at The Smash Room City in Sport Society Mirdif, offering two thrilling festive packages for a smashing good time! Available until January 5, 2025, these unique experiences, priced at Dh150 and Dh200 per person, let you release holiday stress in a fun and exciting way.

Choose from a selection of items to smash in one of four themed smash rooms, perfect for sharing laughter and adrenaline with family and friends.

Festive sunset yoga

Embrace the beauty of Dubai’s winter with a serene outdoor Festive Sunset Yoga session hosted by Veo on December 20, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm. Set against the backdrop of Hayya Lakes, the venue will be transformed into a festive wonderland by

Flowers AE’s stunning floral arrangements, adding a magical touch to the experience. Known for their luxurious designs, Flowers AE’s artistry ensures a truly unforgettable event. Celebrate the season with mindful moments under the glow of a breathtaking Dubai sunset. Visit www.veofitness.com or follow Veo on Instagram to reserve your spot.

Groove with Sean Paul Live Sean Paul, the Grammy-winning dancehall artist, will perform live in the UAE this December. Catch him at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on December 21, during the World Tennis League, alongside Akon. He’ll also perform at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on December 30, with rapper T.I. Tickets start at Dh150. Don’t miss these high-energy shows featuring his iconic hits—grab your tickets now for an unforgettable experience! The Nutcracker at Dubai Opera Experience the timeless ballet The Nutcracker at Dubai Opera from December 19 to 22. Performed by the Astana Opera ballet and orchestra, this enchanting production brings Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece to life with stunning choreography and magical sets. A perfect festive treat for audiences of all ages to celebrate the season. ABBA Reunion at Theatre Relive the iconic hits of ABBA at ABBA Reunion in Theatre by QE2, running from December 20 to 24. This spectacular tribute show features beloved classics like ‘Dancing Queen’ and ‘Mamma Mia’, performed with dazzling energy. ALSO READ: Best Christmas brunches in Dubai: 10 festive feasts to indulge in this holiday season UAE: Festive things to do with the family in 2024