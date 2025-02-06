Things to do in the UAE from Feb 7-9, 2025

Dance the evenings away

Be Beach is giving party vibes this weekend. The Dubai Harbour waterfront hotspot is bringing one of South Africa’s most celebrated DJs to the city. Shimza, known for singles such as Uwrongo and Darling, will take to the decks from 8pm onwards on Fri, Feb 7. Entry starts at Dh200 (per person) and Dh4,000 (per table). Then, on Sat, Feb 8, Valeron will take over the decks from 7pm onwards.Known for his entrancing rhythms and captivating discography, you can expect to keep your feet tapping to the beat until the early hours of the next day. It’s free for women (before 8pm); from Dh150 (for men). Dh4,000 (table). A day later, Birds of Mind will find themselves centrestage from 7pm onwards. The Parisian-based duo, Alex H. and Adrian C., draw inspiration from nature and their global travels, meaning the music is bound to be world-class. Entry on this night will begin at Dh100. Tickets are available on Platinumlist.

Eat at the Chef’s Table

Gourmands at the ready now, Luciano is offering you a seat at the Chef’s Table this weekend. Chef Manuel Jose Caicedo will help you navigate a six-course menu that includes everything from homemade pasta to juicy heirloom tomatoes and perfectly charred grilled meat. What’s more – the chef will prepare pastries right in front of your eyes. Sweet, right?Only four are allowed at this spread though, so we suggest you book your spot quickly.

Dh380 (per person). Daily, 7pm-10pm. Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection.

Picnic anyone?

If you are in the mood to dig your toes into the sand in between dips in the water, don’t go empty handed to the beach. Instead, get yourself a customised picnic box, complete with selection of delicious bites, from aromatic biryanis to raita, burger, salad, mini pizza, dessert, and fresh fruit. Paprika is offering a tailor-made box for your break for Dh69 if you pick it up from Al Quoz. Tack on an additional Dh50, if you want the box delivered to you. Call or WhatsApp at 050 1477462 or 058 5704594 for your pic-nic favourites.

Play time is now

Another stage production that will school you on the intricacies of teacher-parent dynamics will take place at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, from Feb 7 to 9. Written by Johanna Adams and directed by Osman Aboubakr, Gidion's Knot stars Eliane Germanos and Caroline Hamren. The play centres on a grieving mother and an overwhelmed primary school teacher who meet for a parent-teacher conference and end up discussion the mother’s son, Gideon’s life. The conversation dives into the role an educator and grown-ups in general make to a child’s life.

Dh100, Feb 7-9, 8pm (on all three days), plus 2pm (on Fri and Sat). The Junction. AlSerkal Avenue.

Slip into relaxation

And the best part is….your partner can do the same. Conrad Dubai Spa has a special deal on this month that includes 60-minute couple’s massage, access to a Spa suite, and complimentary pool access for the day. Book your therapy before Feb 28, and you’ll pay Dh980 (per couple). For reservations, calls 04 444 7444.

See the Barber of Fleet Street

It’s going to be thrilling and scary, yet brilliant. Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd has landed at the Dubai Opera, and weekend is the last chance to see the Barber in action. The timeless musical, which has won 8 Tony Awards, is playing in Dubai until Feb 8. The narrative of the man destroyed by betrayal and consumed by blood lust already has a big screen version that was directed by Tim Burton and featured Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter in leading roles, but the stage production promises to be inimi-table. Among the songs you can sing (and perhaps sneer) along to are The Worst Pies in London and Poor Thing.

From Dh360. Fri-Sat, Feb 7-8, 8pm. Dubai Opera. Visit Naruto and the gang If you are a fan of that never-give-up Shonen character Naruto, this is an exhibit you won't want to miss. Naruto : The Gallery is now in Dubai (straight from Japan for the first time) and it'll take you into the heart of Konoha, or the Hidden Leaf Village. There are lovely set pieces and animations (including innovative 360-degree theatre) with those must-watch moments on display. The programme that's been imported is particularly special because it commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Naruto anime. Plus there's merchandise for fans and a themed café you can visit on site. Dattebayo! From Dh55. Until April 6, Noon-9.30. Dubai Outlet Mall.