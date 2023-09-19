As the year comes to a close, we take a look at some of the best video games of the year that delivered a captivating experience to players across consoles and PC
Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan that releases this week. While Kareena has been associated with the kind of star power that fits the big screen, she said she OTT has opened more avenues for actors, even though she is really happy for colleagues like Shah Rukh Khan, who is tasting monumental success for a second time this year with Jawan. Kareena is yet to watch the film, but, in an exclusive conversation with City Times, said that husband Saif and she are huge admirers of SRK and that she is "dying" to watch Jawan.
"I truly believe that when you call him (SRK) the emperor of Indian film industry, he really is," she said. "He has taken cinema forward intelligently, and has been this wise, bright mind, who always wanted to push the boundaries and take it global on every level. Whenever I walk out of the country, I feel very proud because there are so many places abroad where the first name that pops up when you mention India is Shah Rukh Khan. He truly has that ability that the world, including Saif and I, adores."
She added that she believes Jawan is a "fantastic" film. "At the end of the day, the audience will always laud a good film. If it is a good film, it is going to run at the box office. So I believe that it is the combination of giving them (the audience) entertainment and the goodness of star power."
ALSO READ:
As the year comes to a close, we take a look at some of the best video games of the year that delivered a captivating experience to players across consoles and PC
The content creator and actor played an important role as India's only YouTuber at COP28 in Dubai
When the the day is leisurely and the weather is inviting, put on your hiking shoes and head to these places
From festive macarons to turkey and tea, indulge in these festive favourites
The event will be held on December 21 and 22
Disha Kewalramani's wish list – which she made when she was 6 – includes a line that says 'I will meet Shah Rukh Khan one day'
Fans were not only treated to some iconic performances but also to trailer screenings and even a drone show
The film is all set to hit theatres on December 21