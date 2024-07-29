The road to Genesis G80 sedan

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 5:10 PM

Anyone who’s been keeping track of the automotive world knows that Genesis, the luxury arm of Hyundai, has been making serious moves in the industry and has managed to create a niche for itself in luxury segments once dominated by the German trio. Very recently, the Korean automaker gave its G80 mid-size luxury sedan a refresh and I was invited to the regional launch to have a look at it in the flesh. Unlike most events that are held in ballrooms of hotels or at the Dubai Autodrome, this launch was something else. This was also an invitation to the luxury life that often comes with owning a vehicle like the G80.

The Journey

My journey began in Dubai Airport as I and several others (content creators and Genesis customers), checked into the lounge – the perfect place for a first pic for the ‘traveller’ types. We were then flown down in Business Class, in which the seats could be reclined to a near-horizontal position and every beck and call was answered by select cabin crew, enroute to our destination, Salalah, Oman.

The Living

But the real fun began on touch down. You see Oman’s southern town of Salalah is a tropical paradise, especially during Khareef season (June to September). It is the best time to visit Salalah if you want to experience its lush, green landscapes and cooler weather. But the internet’s description of it fails in comparison to the first-hand experience of standing in nature’s misty landscape. I felt oxygenated and rejuvenated. It was a welcome change from the majestic concrete landscapes of Dubai. My taxi took me to the venue, the incredible Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, which also doubled as my residence for a few days.

If I said I checked into my room, I’d be lying. It was a private villa, a cove within a cove, a house with the square footage of a two-bedroom apartment with a free-standing tub and a private pool, which is kind of the living you’re buying into. Even as a wealthy luxury car owner, this may not be your everyday life, but you’re probably among the fortunate folk that can afford frequent weekend getaways and exotic trips like this.

The Launch Event

Later that night, we were led to the launch venue where people were dressed their best with smiles ready for the cameras, all prepped for social media moments. In a dazzling display of light effects and giant screens that span a few walls, Genesis personnel proudly presented details about their new creation, the newly refreshed Genesis G80. The G80 and the whole Genesis range is a grand gesture of creativity and style, and a great departure from the tired-looking or eccentric European designs of today. Much of that style can be attributed to that very recognizable 2-line light signature, that is shared in the headlamps upfront, the indicators on the side fenders and the tail lamps as well. This combines with the fastback roof and sparkling paint job to create something special. Yes, indeed, the G80 is a “A thing of Beauty” as is the official tagline of the event. On display were two different variants, the Royal & Sport. The Royal gets a sparkling 2-line crest grille, 20-inch wheels reminiscent of an aircraft propeller and a rear diffuser with hidden mufflers. While the Sport gets a slightly different double-layered crest grille (blacked out for emphasis), expanded air intakes and exposed dual exhaust tips.

Apparel Proclaims The Man

If you were to buy this chunk of rolling metal, you’d expect to be at more such events, in the company of the affluent, where food and beverage is flowing. And in that kind of company, you’re expected to dress impeccably and are treated better for it. You can either relish these moments or try to keep with the Joneses, to which there is no end. Just so that you know, I sat next to a guy who had a 40-suit wardrobe and wore a 2-million-dirham watch. But at the same time, they also roll their eyes if you aren’t dressed to their expectations. A well put together outfit is a big plus but, what they are silently asking is “Who are you wearing? Which brand?” as they stare at you head to toe. Men have it hard and women have it worse presumably. And this extends to your road-going exoskeleton, also known as your car. Fortunately, driving something like a Genesis G80 gives you that much-desired road presence and respect.

Cabin of Comfort