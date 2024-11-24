The mentl awards 2024: A complete list of winners

Ghenwa Yehia, a regular contributor to Khaleej Times, was one of the mental health experts recognised at ‘the mentl awards 2024’ on November 22 at the Connect Conference Centre at Expo City Dubai.

The awards celebrate achievements and highlight those who have demonstrated empathy, resilience, and dedication in supporting mental health.

This year’s panel of judges includes leading mental health advocates, industry professionals, and thought leaders.

Founder of mentl, Scott Armstrong, said in a statement: “We’re incredibly excited to see the awards grow in size and stature this year, with a record number of entries from across the GCC.

“The awards are a powerful reminder that everyone’s story deserves to be heard, seen, and valued. I’m also humbled by the work of the judges, who bring their insight, experience and honesty to the task of choosing this year’s winners.”

Layne Redman was the MC of the evening, and the opening address was by Adel BinHdaya AlFalasi and the keynote by therapist and author Marisa Peer.

Here’s a list of the big winners of the night:

Outstanding mental health initiative in education:

Aspen Heights British School (Winner)

Aldar Education – Kent College Dubai (highly commended)

Best mental health care in the creative industries

Acorn Strategy – Planting Seeds of Support (Winner)

Ghenwa Yehia – Khaleej Times (highly commended)

Best mental health initiative in Saudi Arabia

Sync Digital Wellbeing (Winner)

KEO International Consultants (highly commended)

Most innovative mental health tech

Siira and Gheorg (Winners)

BIONIKX (highly commended)

Outstanding mental health initiative in sports, fitness and wellness

ASICS/Move her Mind (Winner)

Amazing Trekkers Club (highly commended)

Best mental health initiative in Qatar

KEO International Consultants

Outstanding diversity, equity and inclusion initiative

Aldar Education – Kent College Dubai (Winner)

ImInclusive (highly commended)

Outstanding mental health event/event sector support

The Workspace Summit @Workspace Exhibition/dmg events

Best use of design to support mental health

ROAR Studio and Say Studio/Siemens Energy (Winner)

Best mental health care in professional services

Deloitte Middle East (Winner)

Acorn Strategy (highly commended)

Best mental health initiative in Kuwait

KEO International Consultants (Winner)

Most improved entrant year on year

Creation Business Consultants

Outstanding community impact by mental health providers

Sakina (Winner)

The Lighthouse Arabia and The Free Spirit Collective (highly commended)

Most impactful financial literacy project

Conscious Finance Coaching (winner)

Outstanding mental health support in the energy industry

Enoc (winner)

Advance Global Recruitment (AGR) (highly commended)

Best mental health support in PR and communications

TishTash Communications and Current Global MENAT (winners)

Acorn Strategy (highly commended)

Outstanding mental health support in construction

KEO International Consultants (Winner)

Outstanding mental health support in the retail sector

Chalhoub Group

Best mental health program for hospitality and tourism