The mentl awards 2024: A complete list of winners

Ghenwa Yehia, a regular contributor to Khaleej Times, was one of the mental health experts recognised
Ghenwa Yehia, a regular contributor to Khaleej Times, was one of the mental health experts recognised at ‘the mentl awards 2024’ on November 22 at the Connect Conference Centre at Expo City Dubai.
The awards celebrate achievements and highlight those who have demonstrated empathy, resilience, and dedication in supporting mental health.
This year’s panel of judges includes leading mental health advocates, industry professionals, and thought leaders.
Founder of mentl, Scott Armstrong, said in a statement: “We’re incredibly excited to see the awards grow in size and stature this year, with a record number of entries from across the GCC.
“The awards are a powerful reminder that everyone’s story deserves to be heard, seen, and valued. I’m also humbled by the work of the judges, who bring their insight, experience and honesty to the task of choosing this year’s winners.”
Layne Redman was the MC of the evening, and the opening address was by Adel BinHdaya AlFalasi and the keynote by therapist and author Marisa Peer.
Here’s a list of the big winners of the night:
Outstanding mental health initiative in education:
Aspen Heights British School (Winner)
Aldar Education – Kent College Dubai (highly commended)
Best mental health care in the creative industries
Acorn Strategy – Planting Seeds of Support (Winner)
Ghenwa Yehia – Khaleej Times (highly commended)
Best mental health initiative in Saudi Arabia
Sync Digital Wellbeing (Winner)
KEO International Consultants (highly commended)
Most innovative mental health tech
Siira and Gheorg (Winners)
BIONIKX (highly commended)
Outstanding mental health initiative in sports, fitness and wellness
ASICS/Move her Mind (Winner)
Amazing Trekkers Club (highly commended)
Best mental health initiative in Qatar
KEO International Consultants
Outstanding diversity, equity and inclusion initiative
Aldar Education – Kent College Dubai (Winner)
ImInclusive (highly commended)
Outstanding mental health event/event sector support
The Workspace Summit @Workspace Exhibition/dmg events
Best use of design to support mental health
ROAR Studio and Say Studio/Siemens Energy (Winner)
Best mental health care in professional services
Deloitte Middle East (Winner)
Acorn Strategy (highly commended)
Best mental health initiative in Kuwait
KEO International Consultants (Winner)
Most improved entrant year on year
Creation Business Consultants
Outstanding community impact by mental health providers
Sakina (Winner)
The Lighthouse Arabia and The Free Spirit Collective (highly commended)
Most impactful financial literacy project
Conscious Finance Coaching (winner)
Outstanding mental health support in the energy industry
Enoc (winner)
Advance Global Recruitment (AGR) (highly commended)
Best mental health support in PR and communications
TishTash Communications and Current Global MENAT (winners)
Acorn Strategy (highly commended)
Outstanding mental health support in construction
KEO International Consultants (Winner)
Outstanding mental health support in the retail sector
Chalhoub Group
Best mental health program for hospitality and tourism
The Spirit of Jumeirah – Jumeirah Group (Winner)
Dubai Chef’s Collective (highly commended)
Best mental health care in the legal profession
Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP (Winner)
Pinsent Masons (highly commended)
Outstanding contribution in healthcare to mental health
AES Health (Winner)
Sakina (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services) (highly commended)
Best mental health care in human resources and recruitment
KEO International Consultants (Winner)
Dulsco Group and British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (highly commended)
Best mental health initiative in the UAE
KEO International Consultants (Winner)
Acorn Strategy (highly commended)
Mental Health Heroes: Empathy in Leadership
David Stockton
Dulsco Group
Mental Health Heroes: Advocate of the Year
Wellbeing Leaders Community (Winner)
Dr Saliha Afridi and Natasha Hatherall (highly commended)
Mental Health Heroes: Overcoming barriers to succeed
Anna Marie Lopes (Winner)
Saeed AlMheiri (highly commended)
Mental Health Heroes: Mental Health Champion 2024
Dr Nahida Nayaz Ahmed (Winner)
Sharon James (highly commended)
ALSO READ: