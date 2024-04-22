'The Gentleman', 'Griselda', and more: These shows on Netflix are binge-worthy

Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 1:08 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 1:10 PM

We can never say no to binge-worthy films and TV shows, right? Which is why, we're here with a list of some of the best TV shows that you can watch on Netflix right now:

The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie's latest project, The Gentlemen, combines rural estates and chicken costumes in a return to his original TV vision for the plot, which was originally slated for a 2020 feature release. The new eight-part series follows Eddie Horniman played by Theo James, who gets an unexpected inheritance in the shape of his father's sprawling country home, only to learn that it houses a vast cannabis business.

Parasyte - The Grey

This South Korean science fiction horror television series shows a troop of unknown parasite creatures falls from space and begins to use humans as hosts, killing them and fully altering them into unique creatures with shapeshifting heads. It is a live-action version of the manga series Parasyte.

Baby Reindeer

The new seven-part drama based on comedian Richard Gadd's real-life experiences may appear humorous at first, but it delves into darker, more serious subjects. Gadd plays Donny Dunn, a failing comedian working at a pub who meets a disturbed woman named Martha. As Martha's obsession with Donny develops into stalking, the series delves into trauma issues with disturbing depth. While Martha's dogged pursuit creates claustrophobia, it is the investigation of trauma that has a long-lasting impact on viewers, putting Gadd's name in the forefront.

Griselda

Sofía Vergara's legendary portrayal as the hilarious Colombian stepmother in Modern Family is well-known among comedy lovers. However, her latest starring role in Griselda is a far cry from her customary humorous performances. In this series, Vergara shines as the powerful Griselda Blanco, also known as the drug lord feared by Pablo Escobar.

Ripley

Several adaptations of Patricia Highsmith's Ripley novels have been produced throughout the years, the most well-known being the 1999 film The Talented Mr. Ripley, starring Matt Damon. However, the most recent Netflix original series, starring Andrew Scott, stands out for its excellent adherence to the original concepts and fascinating charm.

Ozark

The classic scenario of a "family man gone bad" is a tried-and-true formula in crime dramas, and Ozark capitalises on it by casting Jason Bateman as the family man and Laura Linney as his wife. Marty and Wendy Byrde appear to be a normal couple, despite their marital problems, yet they are intimately connected in the criminal underworld. Marty has been laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel for years, something Wendy has known about all along. However, their lives take a dramatic turn when a job goes wrong, forcing them to transfer their family from Chicago to Missouri to avoid danger. Ozark explores the moral intricacies of greed and power through creative twists and dark humour.

Alice in Borderland

Based on Haro Aso's manga, Alice in Borderland follows Arisu, a gamer stuck in an alternate Tokyo where survival is contingent on playing dangerous games to prolong one's "visa." Arisu, who does not know how he arrived, fears death by lasers if he refuses to comply. He navigates the deadly games with the help of other players, solving their challenges. The series captivates viewers with its engaging characters and thrilling story set in a dystopian environment.

