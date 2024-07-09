'The Devil Wears Prada' is getting a sequel

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 12:02 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 12:03 PM

It’s time for Miranda Priestly to make a comeback.

Variety reports that Disney is in talks to develop a sequel to the hit The Devil Wears Prada, which starred Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the original script, is in talks to return. And while we aren’t sure who else from the original cast will return, Variety says that “the storyline reportedly follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

Hathaway has in the past spoken about why she thought a sequel wouldn’t happen. "I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen," she told E! News in March. "The reason that movie felt so special was that we were a team and we did that work, but really it's the love that everybody pours to it."