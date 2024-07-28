'The Boys' prequel 'Vought Rising' announced at Comic-Con

Jensen Ackles and Antony Starr (Photo by AFP).

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 2:13 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 2:14 PM

A prequel of the Prime Video series The Boys, called Vought Rising, was announced at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday and will star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash.

The Boys series executive producer Paul Grellong will be both executive producer and showrunner for Vought Rising.

Ackles also said he will return as his character Soldier Boy for Season 5 of The Boys.

The superhero show follows a team of misfit vigilantes who fight corrupt super-powered people called “Supes.”

The show's panel had a lively start with a comedic live musical performance of songs from the show, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan heading to the stage, and a teaser trailer for Season 2 of the spin-off Gen V at the annual pop culture convention.

Jessie T. Usher, who plays the speedster named A-Train, joined performers briefly on stage to perform a rap.

Clips were projected on screen while performers sang, including the Season 4 song Let's Put the Christ Back in Christmas from The Boys "parody of Disney on Ice."

"In case you didn't know these guys, (they are) world-class Broadway performers," said Morgan, who moderated the panel and stars as CIA analyst Joe Kessler in Season 4.

The Season 4 main cast took the stage, including Antony Starr, who plays Homelander, the petty leader of the “Supes,” Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Usher and Karen Fukuhara.