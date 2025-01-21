How UAE-based athletes pick their favourite running shoe

Athletes ran in Al Qudra as part of launch activity for Under Armour's new shoes

Building a high-performance running shoe is no small feat. It’s a process that demands meticulous attention to detail, blending design, science, and feedback from both experts and everyday runners. From initial sketches to the final product hitting shelves, every step involves a harmonious collaboration between designers, developers, and athletes.

So when sportswear company Under Armour launched its new shoe Infinite Elite 2 in Dubai, we spoke to the tech experts and local athletes about everything that goes behind creating the perfect running shoe.

Jonathan Hutton, a product manager for Performance Run, describes the creation of a running shoe as an 18-month journey. The process begins with a product brief that identifies the target consumer and the desired performance benefits. Designers then bring this vision to life through sketches and renderings, integrating cutting-edge materials and innovations.

“The goal,” Hutton explains, “is to create a shoe that embodies aesthetic appeal while delivering unparalleled performance.” This is achieved by considering factors like stack height, geometry, and the latest foam technologies. A pod system — comprising a product manager, designer, and developer — oversees the project from conception to commercialisation.

Science at the core

Biomechanics plays a critical role in the development process. Every new prototype undergoes rigorous testing in biomechanics labs, where athletes run across instrumented surfaces to gather data on the shoe’s performance. This is supplemented by mechanical testing and real-world feedback from professional athletes and everyday runners alike.

“This data-driven approach ensures that the product evolution aligns with the needs of the user,” says Hutton. Athletes, such as Adam Fogg, provide invaluable insights during wear testing, focusing on fit, cushioning, weight, and durability.

The materials used in running shoes—from foams to carbon plates and mesh uppers—play a pivotal role in enhancing both comfort and performance. The industry’s current focus is on reducing weight without compromising durability. Hutton notes, “Brands are racing to innovate with lighter foams and next-generation experiences for runners.”

AI and technology have also entered the equation, albeit as supportive tools rather than replacements for human creativity. Designers use AI to refine designs and explore new possibilities, ensuring the final product is both functional and visually appealing.

Athletes at the heart of development

Professional athletes like Fogg are deeply involved in the testing phase, providing feedback that shapes the final product.

“It’s rewarding to see our feedback directly impact the design,” says Fogg. “The shoe’s lighter weight and enhanced cushioning make it feel like you can run forever.”

Athletes also distinguish between features they prioritise in training versus racing shoes. While training shoes focus on durability and comfort for long sessions, racing shoes emphasise speed and responsiveness. This dual-purpose approach ensures that runners are equipped for every scenario.

Running in the UAE

When it comes to running in the UAE, we are home to a diverse array of talent and passion, and athletes like Seena Akbary, Gada Shaikli, and Musa Khalfan are proof of this. Their dedication and insights into running and training offer a glimpse into the life of competitive runners in the region.

Seena describes himself as a short-to-medium distance runner, primarily covering up to 15 kilometers during training. His regimen is meticulously structured: two anaerobic interval sessions per week complemented by two zone-two runs. For him, running shoes are more than just gear—they're tools to prevent injuries and enhance performance. "Comfort and stability are paramount," Seena explains, emphasising the importance of shoes that can withstand rigorous training. Reflecting on the UAE's challenging climate, Seena underscores the significance of adaptability. "The heat and sand here push us to train indoors during peak summer," he says. Despite these challenges, outdoor runs remain crucial as races are held outside. Seena's ideal running shoe? "The Velocity 3 by Under Armour—it embodies everything I've been asking for." Gada Shaikli Gada and Musa, local athletes, bring unique perspectives to running. Gada, a versatile runner, excels in sprints, long-distance running, and High Rocks competitions, while Musa focuses exclusively on 100-metre sprints. For Gada, stability and lightness in a running shoe are critical. "I run about 50 kilometres a week, so I alternate between shoes depending on my sessions," she shares. Her go-to shoe for recovery runs is the Velocity Pro, while the Velocity Elite is her choice for fast sessions. "The grip is phenomenal, especially in humid conditions," she adds. Musa Khalfan Musa echoes similar sentiments, prioritising comfort, grip, and lightness. "I love the Velocity Elite and Flow for their exceptional ground feel," he says. As a sprinter, Musa values shoes that provide a secure grip and are light enough for quick acceleration. "There's nothing better than Under Armour's shoes—they cater to both performance and comfort." Despite their varying specialties, Seena, Gada, and Musa agree on one thing: the importance of the right running shoe. Whether it's tackling the scorching UAE summers, achieving podium finishes, or training for world championships, their stories highlight the critical role of footwear in a runner's journey.