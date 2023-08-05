‘The Archies’: Zoya Akhtar unveils Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor’s first look motion posters

By ANI Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 4:14 PM

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Saturday unveiled the first look motion posters of actors Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor from the upcoming film ‘The Archies’.

Taking to Instagram, Zoya dropped the first-look poster of Suhana and introduced her character Veronica Lodge.

She captioned the post, “Sassy to classy and everything in between, the world better watch out for Veronica Lodge ‘cause here she comes. Meet Ronnie on The Archies, coming soon only on Netflix.”

The ‘Gully Boy’ director also introduced Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s character as Archie Andrews and captioned the post, “Meet Archie Andrews. The heartthrob of Riverdale who isn’t sure where his heart belongs. Guess we’ll find out on The Archies, coming soon only on Netflix.”

While introducing Khushi Kapoor as Betty Kapoor, the director wrote, “She might be the girl next door but she’s not one to be taken granted for. Meet Betty Cooper on The Archies, coming soon only on Netflix.”

Apart from them, Zoya also introduced actors Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Dot.

Created by Zoya Akhtar, 'The Archies' is coming soon on Netflix and is an Indian adaptation of the namesake comic book. However, the release date is not revealed yet.

Zoya recently unveiled the film's teaser that reveals that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a "hill station", a term dating back to colonial times that refers to a town located at a higher elevation than the nearby plain.

One of the transport links servicing the hill stations are small mountain railway trains running on narrow gauge tracks, known affectionately as "toy trains", and the teaser opens with a shot of the top train puffing into Riverdale station. Archie's gang play music and dance at parties and classrooms while also enjoying their time outdoors.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of the gang -- Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor -- falling in love and going through heartbreaks.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

