'The Acolyte' season 2 has been cancelled

Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidharth Malhotra attend Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka's engagement ceremony
The star-studded event was held at the Bastian in Mumbai
Leslye Headland's science fiction TV series The Acolyte won't have a second season. Although season one concluded with cliffhangers, Lucasfilm has decided not to continue the Star Wars series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The show earned positive reviews after season one from the critics. However, the audience didn't respond well.
"It makes me feel sad that a bunch of people on the internet would somehow dismantle what I consider to be the most important piece of art that I've ever made," Headland said.
The Acolyte follows a respected Jedi Master as he investigates a shocking crime spree, only to confront a dangerous warrior from his past. As they unravel a series of mysterious clues, they venture down a dark path where sinister forces lurk, challenging everything they know.
Actor Amandla Stenberg reacted to racial backlash on social media in June by sharing an original song.
"The Acolyte was set about 100 years before Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace. Stenberg played twin sisters Osha and Mae, separated in childhood; Osha was a former Padawan of a respected Jedi Master, whereas Mae held allegiances with the Dark Side," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The show concluded with a few intriguing plot lines and a suggestion that the character Yoda may return. However, reports claim that the viewership figures were insufficient to justify a second season.
ALSO READ:
The star-studded event was held at the Bastian in Mumbai
The platform had 29.7 million posts of the city at the time of the study
The influencer explains exhaustion led her to the doctor's door
Reports suggest that Apple is expected to unveil two versions of the fourth-generation AirPods
Six Studios is currently looking for a director for the movie
Hough explained that she did not disclose the specifics of her abuse to her parents until later in her life
New leaks suggest a fresh bronze colour option may be added to the lineup
She had a damaged laryngeal nerve