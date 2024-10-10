Thu, Oct 10, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 7, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

Thailand's 'Michael Jackson' bows in sorrow over fatal road crash

Manasawin Nantasen faces a reckless driving charge, with a maximum penalty on conviction of 10 years' jail

A high-profile Thai pop singer knelt on a road and bowed in apology, video showed on Thursday, after a car accident in which police said he killed a woman and critically injured her brother.

Manasawin Nantasen faces a reckless driving charge, with a maximum penalty on conviction of 10 years' jail. Police said they expect him to cooperate with investigations.


Known as Tik Shiro, he rose to fame in the 1980s and his decades-long music career, fedora hats and moonwalk-inspired dance moves earned him the nickname "Thailand's Michael Jackson".

He was driving his Hyundai people-carrier across a bridge in Bangkok when he hit a stationary motorbike, killing a 28-year-old woman named only as Tianporn, and knocking her brother Chakkraphat, 21, off the structure, leaving him critically injured, police said.


Footage on social media showed the 63-year-old star on his knees at the scene, apologising to the victims and their families.

"Throughout my life, I never imagined committing such an incident," he said. "It should not have happened," he added, bowing deeply.

Local media reports said the celebrity would pay 100,000 baht ($3,000; Dh11,019) for Tianporn's funeral expenses and cover Chakkraphat's medical costs.

