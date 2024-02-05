Taylor Swift announces new album while accepting Grammy

'Gen Z was smitten more by Vicky Kaushal than Sam Manekshaw': Bollywood filmmaker Meghna Gulzar
Forget her “Reputation.” Taylor Swift has a brand new album coming out. Accepting the Grammy for best pop vocal album, Taylor said she’d been keeping a secret for two years.
“My brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called the Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage,” she announced.
And so she did.
On her Instagram, Swift posted a black-and-white image of her reclining across pillows. The top half of her face and lower half of her legs are cut off in the low-contrast image.
“All’s fair in love and poetry...” her caption read.
Swift had provoked mass speculation earlier in the night when her site seemed to go down. Some theorised she was gearing up to release “Reputation (Taylor’s Version),” but cryptic clues on the “crashed” site indicated that might be a misdirect.
And so it was.
The site’s back up now, focused around the upcoming album, with preordering and merchandise options.
Swift is set to head back out on her Eras tour this week, performing for four nights in Tokyo. She still will be able to make it back to the U.S. later in the week to catch her boyfriend Travis Kelce playing in the Super Bowl.
