Take your little ones and head to these outdoor spots

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 4:44 PM

Creek Park

Explore one of the well-known parks along Dubai Creek and utilise the numerous complimentary barbecue stations available. Creek Park offers extensive green areas with designated spaces for children to engage in play while parents arrange the barbecue setup. Relish the breathtaking views of the water and the botanical gardens, and consider trying your hand at activities such as mini-golf or the go-kart track. Additionally, a cable car is available to provide extraordinary aerial perspectives.

Zabeel Park

Zabeel Park stands out as one of the most expansive parks in Dubai, encompassing an area roughly equivalent to 45 football fields. Notably, it houses the iconic Dubai Frame. Seated barbecue areas are strategically placed within this vast green expanse, shaded by towering palm trees. Families with children can enjoy dedicated spaces, including an amusement complex for youngsters and a comprehensive 'edutainment' centre. For those seeking adventure during their barbecue outing, Zabeel Park offers various recreational options such as mini-golf, skating, skateboarding, and the opportunity to race along the BMX track.

Mushrif Park

Mushrif Park emerges as an exceptionally ideal family getaway destination. Its lush green surroundings, the melodic tunes of chirping birds, various adventurous activities, and even a swimming pool contribute to its distinct charm. The park provides designated areas with benches and tables for a delightful barbecue experience. Dull moments are virtually nonexistent, thanks to the park's diverse recreational activities. From a treetop zip-line adventure and the Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre to an equestrian club, bird watching, and cycling, Mushrif Park offers an extensive array of options for every member of the family to enjoy.

Hatta Hill

Embark on an excursion to Hatta and choose Hatta Hill Park as your barbecue destination. Establish your barbecue station and ascend the tower at the hill's peak for a mesmerising panorama of the expansive Hajar mountain range. After indulging in the breathtaking scenery, return to the park to take advantage of running tracks, sports fields, and dedicated children's play areas. For an added dose of adrenaline-fuelled excitement, include a visit to the Hatta Wadi Hub in your itinerary. This hub offers a range of thrilling activities, ensuring a well-rounded and exhilarating experience during your Hatta adventure.

Qudra Lake

Escape the urban skyline of Dubai and opt for a family picnic in the expansive deserts. Journey to Al Qudra Lakes, nestled within the Al Marmoom Conservation Reserve, and revel in the tranquillity, scenic vistas, and wildlife of this serene retreat. While there are no designated barbecue facilities available, feel free to bring your barbecue equipment for a customised experience. It's essential, however, to be diligent about cleaning up afterwards to preserve the integrity of the protected environment. As temperatures are expected to drop in the upcoming weeks, pack warm winter clothing, especially for cooler nights, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable outing in the desert landscape.

Safa Park

Safa Park attracts diverse visitors seeking to enjoy the splendid views of Downtown Dubai and the Dubai Water Canal flowing through the park. The park's periphery features permanent barbecue facilities, providing convenient spots for visitors to relish a peaceful afternoon surrounded by the shade of trees. It's an ideal destination for those looking to soak in the beauty of the surroundings while indulging in a barbecue experience.

Desert Safari

While not a traditional do-it-yourself barbecue, a highly recommended activity in Dubai is embarking on a desert safari. This adventure entails an exhilarating ride through the sands, complemented by camel riding and sandboarding activities. Following the desert escapade, indulge in a delectable feast at a desert camp. Though the grilling is handled for you, the experience offers a unique and memorable way to enjoy a meal in the heart of the desert after an eventful day of activities.

Jumeirah Beach Park

For a beachside barbecue experience, Jumeirah Beach Park is the optimal choice. It's essential to note that setting up a grill directly on the sand is not allowed. Fortunately, authorities have designated barbecue spots equipped with grills and seating areas. The park's setting is idyllic, featuring bright sunshine on white sands, expansive green grass, and a shaded pathway with trees. To access the park, there is an entry fee of Dh5 per person and Dh20 per car. The park operates from 8am to 10pm on weekdays and extends its hours until 11 pm on weekends, providing ample time for visitors to enjoy the picturesque surroundings and barbecue facilities.