Tajik singing sensation Abdu Rozik opens Habibi in UK

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 6:01 PM

Dubai's smallest sensation is creating monumental waves in the UK hospitality scene. Abdu Rozik, the world's tiniest singer and social media maven, has recently launched his latest venture, the Habibi restaurant, taking over the expansive former East 59th venue at Victoria Gate in Leeds.

Standing just over three feet tall, the 20-year-old, celebrated for stealing the show at the KSI and Tommy Fury fight in October, hosted a dazzling array of UK celebrities at the grand opening of his rooftop venue last week. Tom Zanetti, reality stars Gary Beadle and Dan Osbourne, along with hip-hop duo Krept and Konan, were among the star-studded guests. Even heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury took a break from his training camp to send Rozik a good luck message.

Habibi promises to be a colossal hit for food enthusiasts seeking an extraordinary dining experience, reflecting Rozik's larger-than-life personality. Personally curated by Rozik, the menu features a fusion of global flavours inspired by his international escapades. Last year, Rozik ventured into the culinary world with his first restaurant, Burgiir, in Mumbai, attracting Bollywood stars like Farah Khan.

And the excitement doesn't end there. Rozik, already making waves in Dubai, is eyeing the opening of another Habibi restaurant on Al Wasl Road in March this year.

Last year, Abdu Rozik was a contestant at Bigg Boss an Indian reality show franchise based on the Dutch reality show Big Brother. Speculations are now rife about his potential entrance into the Celebrity Big Brother house, further propelling him into the UK spotlight. His Instagram, filled with snapshots alongside some of the world's biggest celebrities, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Mike Tyson, and Eminem, attests to his meteoric rise.

Born into a humble family of gardeners in the Bangkent region of Tajikistan, Rozik overcame the challenges of childhood rickets. From earning less than Dh2 a day by singing at a local bazaar as a child, he has transformed into a celebrity influencer. Rozik received the UAE Golden Visa and was recently honoured with the Celebrity Influencer of the Year award. Collaborating with Grammy winner AR Rahman and renowned songwriter-producer RedOne, known for hits with international pop icons, he continues to carve his path in the global spotlight.