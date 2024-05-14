Tabu to work in Hollywood again

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 7:17 PM

Actor Tabu has landed a big role in international series 'Dune: Prophecy'.

Tabu has been cast in a recurring role in the Max prequel series. She will essay the role of Sister Francesca, US-based news outlet Variety reported.

This update has left all "desi fans" of Tabu extremely happy.

"Wow...this is huge," a social media user commented on Instagram.

"Tabu truly deserves this. She is a versatile actress," another fan wrote on X.

Her character is described as "Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital."

The series was originally commissioned in 2019 under the title 'Dune: The Sisterhood'. It is inspired by the novel 'Sisterhood of Dune' written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The official logline states, "Set within the expansive universe of 'Dune,' created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, 'Dune: Prophecy' follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

In the project, Tabu will share screen space with renowned actors such as Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Johdi May, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Mark Strong, Chloe Lea, Josh Heuston and Jade Anouka among others.

The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise. The release date of the show is kept under wraps.

Tabu explored western cinema for the first time in 2006 with 'The Namesake'.Directed by Mira Nair, the film, which also starred Irrfan Khan, opened to positive reviews, and was lauded by almost every critic across the globe. Her second film 'Life of Pi' (2012), went a step ahead, and won four Oscars, including the Best Director for Ang Lee.

Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Tabu will be seen reuniting with Ajay Devgn in the film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum'. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is touted to be an epic musical romantic drama spanning across 23 years, set between 2000 and 2023.

