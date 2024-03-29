Tabu, Kareena, Kriti received training from former cabin members for 'Crew'

Published: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 12:10 AM

The buzz for the Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew' is reaching new heights. The writer duo Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra shared that the lead actresses had gone through training sessions for the role of air hostess.

Talking about how Tabu, Kareena and Kriti went through rigorous preparation for their characters, the duo said, "They had former cabin crew members on set for a few days to help with authenticity. Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti paid close attention, asking questions and ensuring accuracy in their portrayal through constant communication with the team."

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer of 'Crew,' and it has already started trending on social media.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of daring and mischievous air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has sought to grab eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, is currently playing in UAE cinemas. It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers have decided to push the film's release.

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

