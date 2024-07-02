Taapsee Pannu celebrates 3 years of 'Haseen Dilruba' with Kanika Dhillon

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 2:23 PM

As the unforgettable love story of Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena in Haseen Dilruba completed 3 years today since its release, writer-producer Kanika Dhillon celebrated this with Taapsee Pannu.

Kanika Dhillon shared several images featuring herself and Taapsee Pannu.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "With my Haseen Dilruba- it's been 3 years of this roller coaster journey, Rani Kashyap - you have been a leading lady for me, not just with your immense talent - but gumption to stand with me against all odds in the endeavour to tell the most Haseen story!!

Haseen Dillruba, is a Netflix film directed by Vinil Mathew. Actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are also a part of the mystery thriller, which was released on July 2.

In Haseen Dillruba, passion brewed contempt, trust was questioned, and crimes were committed in the name of love. The film focuses on the love triangle between Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan. It is written by Kanika Dhillon.

Meanwhile, Pannu was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others.

The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Earlier, in February, the makers of the upcoming thriller unveiled the film's official teaser.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba also stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead role.