Sweat it out with these fitness activities around the UAE

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 5:34 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 5:36 PM

Bootcamp session

FitnGlam, the UAE's premier women-only SuperClub, is participating in the Dubai 30x30 Fitness Challenge with two high-intensity beach bootcamp sessions. The sessions, HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) and BB+core (Booty Burn & Core), will take place on Kite Beach's Main Stage area. Led by experienced FitnGlam trainers, the 30-minute sessions aim to provide a heart-pumping workout experience for fitness enthusiasts and beginners. The initiative supports the Dubai Fitness Challenge, emphasising fitness, wellness, and self-care. The sessions are scheduled for November 25 and 26 at specific times, offering a community-oriented celebration of health and well-being. HIIT: November 25, 9.30am to 10am; BB+Core: November 26, 9am to 9.30am

Daily specialised fitness sessions

Address Grand Creek Harbour offers specialised fitness sessions every week in captivating settings throughout the hotel. Activities include Pilates, Vinyasa Flow, meditation, Hatha Yoga, Sound Healing, and more. Open daily, classes start from Dh75, with select ones complimentary for in-house guests. Private options include Yoga sessions at Dh380 per person per hour and Personal Trainer sessions with nutritional guidance at Dh260 per person per hour. Attendees receive yoga mats, towels, and a complimentary water bottle. It's an opportunity for guests to enhance mindfulness, serenity, and flexibility in a rejuvenating environment.

Fitness and wellness exhibition

The Middle East's largest fitness and wellness exhibition, featuring Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active, and Dubai Active Industry, is set to take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from November 24th to 26th, 2023. In collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, the expo will host 600 athletes and influencers, attracting an expected 35,000 visitors. The three-day event includes group fitness classes with trainers like Kayla Itsines, Krissy Cela, and Kelsey Wells, along with meet and greets and a performance by James Smith, a bestselling author, motivational speaker, and online personal trainer.

Free dance and pilates class

PAD: Pilates & Dance Studio by Yasmin Karachiwala in The Greens is offering free 30-minute dance and Pilates classes during the Dubai Fitness Challenge month. The free classes include Pilates on Mondays at 5pm, Bollywood Dance on Wednesdays at 5pm and Saturdays at 4pm, and Mat Pilates on Fridays at 10am. To participate, choose a class, secure your spot, and visit the studio at 906, The Onyx Tower 1, The Greens, or call 04 294 1745. The offer is valid until November 26.