Supermodel Bella Hadid, boyfriend Marc Kalman split after two years of dating

The couple decided to part ways after their relationship “ran its course”, according to a media report

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 12:09 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 12:16 PM

US supermodel Bella Hadid and beau Marc Kalman have called it quits after dating for two years. The couple decided to go their separate ways after the romance “ran its course”, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The report quoted an unnamed source close to the couple as saying: "They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things. Bella is a very nice person but struggles with the pressures of fame." The two made their relationship official in 2021.

The source added that Bella’s split from Marc was “amicable”, and that the 26-year-old US supermodel has decided to focus on her health.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman have broken up after two years of dating, ET reports. pic.twitter.com/tBNhhz4ipY — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 19, 2023

Bella and her brother, Anwar Hadid, were diagnosed with Lyme disease back in 2012. Ever since the diagnosis, Bella has been candid about her health journey, the healing and the complications in treatments.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Lyme disease, a common vector-borne disease in the United States, is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and rarely, Borrelia mayonii.

Typical symptoms of this illness include “fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash”. If left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, heart, as well as the nervous system.

