Sunny Deol spends a day with the Indian army

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol marked India's Army Day on January 15 by paying tribute to the Indian Army's courage, sacrifice, and dedication.

The Gadar star spent the day with jawans (soldiers), taking part in activities, sharing personal moments, and saluting their bravery.

He shared several videos and images from his visit on social media. In one video, the actor and the soldiers can be heard chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Other pictures featured Sunny engaging with the soldiers, posing for photos, and even playing arm wrestling with them.

In the caption, he wrote, "Then, Now, and Forever Saluting the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication of our heroes. Happy Indian Army Day! #HindustanZindabad #ArmyDay."

Deol's tribute comes on a significant day for the Indian Army, which is celebrating its 77th Army Day this year.