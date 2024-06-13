Sunny Deol announces ‘Border 2’ role

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 11:41 AM

Twenty seven years after the first Border released, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has announced that he’ll be part of its sequel, Border 2.

Deol announced the move on Instagram on Thursday. In the video he posted, he says: “27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai [Twenty-seven years ago, a soldier made a promise that he would return. To fulfill that promise, to salute the soil of India, he is coming].”

Border 2 has been written by Nidhi Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It will be directed by Anurag Singh.

Reportedly, the story is set in the same time as the original, during the India-Pakistan Battle of Longewala in 1971. Shooting for the movie is expected to begin in October.