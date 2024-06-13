Sunny Deol announces ‘Border 2’ role

The star couple has been married for 11 years
Twenty seven years after the first Border released, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has announced that he’ll be part of its sequel, Border 2.
Deol announced the move on Instagram on Thursday. In the video he posted, he says: “27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai [Twenty-seven years ago, a soldier made a promise that he would return. To fulfill that promise, to salute the soil of India, he is coming].”
Border 2 has been written by Nidhi Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. It will be directed by Anurag Singh.
Reportedly, the story is set in the same time as the original, during the India-Pakistan Battle of Longewala in 1971. Shooting for the movie is expected to begin in October.
ALSO READ:
The star couple has been married for 11 years
Fundraising event to celebrate the museum's third anniversary
Zeenat Hussain's birthday bash will see over 200 people in attendance
The popular actor calls the all-night shoot 'daunting'
The movie will be directed by Josh Ruben
Coming-of-age Hollywood movie ‘means something’, says actor
The memoir describes how Moorjani was miraculously healed of deadly cancer
Horror thriller expected to release later this year