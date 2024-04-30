Sunny and Bobby Deol get emotional on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 4:42 PM

An upcoming episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' shows the Deols keeping true to their tradition of being honest and raw whenever they publicly talk about their lives.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped a promo of the episode, featuring the famous actor siblings Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

In the clip, Sunny got emotional while talking about 2023, the year in which the Deol family witnessed huge success.

Dharmendra charmed audiences with his presence in Karan Johar's successful film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' while triumph of 'Gadar 2' and the overwhelming response to 'Animal' mark a rejuvenation in the careers of Sunny and Bobby.

"1960s se hum log limelight me hain, lekin kai sal hogaye, aise hi koshish kar rahe the (We have been in the limelight since the 60s but we have been trying for years) things were not working out." Speaking of the good times, Sunny said, "My son got married, then Gadar (2) was released, before that even dad's film got released (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) and we couldn't believe how we got so blessed."

Bobby also got teary-eyed during the conversation. Also, the episode seems to be high on bromance as in the clip Bobby could be seen calling Sunny "superman."'

"Even in real life, if someone is strong like Superman, its bhaiya." He also mentioned in the clip that "Deols are romantic."

Last year Bobby and Sunny also appeared on 'Koffee with Karan', where they discussed their journey in detail. Opening up about his sabbatical, the actor, Bobby said, "I gave up. I started pitying myself and just took up drinking a lot. I was just sitting at home and I used to keep cursing and saying 'Why don't people take me? I am good.' I think I became so negative about everything. I used to sit at home, my wife works. And suddenly I heard my son speaking 'Mom, papa sits at home and you go to work everyday.' And then something snapped in me and I said 'No, I can't.'"

Bobby stressed that despite the support of his brother Sunny, his father Dharmendra, and his sisters, he came to realise that it was his personal responsibility to get back on his feet, and he acknowledged that success doesn't happen overnight.

