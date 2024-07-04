Summer camps, brunches, and more: Top things to do in the UAE from July 5-7

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 3:38 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 3:40 PM

The weekend is here and so are we with our guide to the best activities to do around the UAE. Here's the list:

Summer camps for kids

Children in the city have the opportunity for endless creative adventures with top-notch summer camps at leading attractions. Ski Dubai offers an exciting summer camp from July 1 to August 30 for kids aged 4-12 years. The camp includes activities like mastering the slopes, an educational program about Ski Dubai's penguins, and trips to VOX Cinemas and Magic Planet. Daily or weekly passes are available.

After Dark brunch

The Paramount Hotel Midtown in Dubai has introduced the "After Dark Friday Brunch," held every Friday at the Malibu Sky Lounge & Bar. This unique experience offers a gourmet menu, handcrafted beverages, and DJ beats from 8.30 pm to 11.30pm. Located on level 64, the venue provides stunning panoramic city views. Guests can enjoy exquisite sushi, fresh oysters, and decadent caramel desserts, with soft lounge music enhancing the ambiance. The packages start from Dh199 and go up to Dh650.

Celebrate World Chocolate Day

In celebration of World Chocolate Day on July 7, Ting Irie, the UAE's first Jamaican restaurant in Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, is offering a special dessert called the Crunky Monkey. This dessert includes a warm dark chocolate tart, creamy dulce de leche ice cream, crispy cereal, and caramelized bananas. Diners can enjoy this complimentary treat when ordering any main dish, such as Oxtail & Beans, Lobster Ravioli, or Jerk Chicken. The offer is available all day for dine-in customers only.

Quiz and chips night

Kickstart your weekend with The Coterie's "Quiz and Chips" quiz night, held every Friday from 8pm to 10pm. Hosted by entertainers Dane Bowers and Chris Sibley, this lively event features wild and wacky prizes, general knowledge questions, nostalgic British TV show throwbacks, and music singalongs. Enjoy the Iconic Fish & Chips with a bottle of hops for Dh95. Prizes worth over Dh2,500 are up for grabs every week. Happy Hour runs from 12pm to 8pm.