Subhash Ghai shares health update after hospitalisation

Bollywood film director Subhash Ghai. Photo: AFP

Moviemaker Subhash Ghai has reassured fans about his health after being admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital over health concerns.

The 79-year-old director took to social media to update his followers, saying he is now in good health.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Ghai thanked his fans for their love and well-wishes during this time. "I feel so blessed to know that I've so many friends expressing their love and affection for my health. After my hectic stint at IFFI Goa, ALL IS WELL NOW and see you soon. SMILE AGAIN. Thank you," Ghai wrote.

Earlier, a statement from Ghai's team confirmed that the filmmaker was "absolutely fine" and that his hospitalisation was for a routine check-up, with no cause for concern.

A close source to Ghai's family explained that the filmmaker undergoes an annual check-up to monitor his health due to his busy schedule. "Nothing to worry about. We do this every year as it's important to do all checkups. And due to his busy schedule, we get him hospitalised so the doctors can do all tests properly. He is absolutely fine," the source told ANI.

Ghai is best known for hits such as Kalicharan, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes, and Taal, among others.

Ghai recently made headlines at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he showcased his docu-drama Gandhi: A Perspective and his book Karma's Child.