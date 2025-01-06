Star Wars actor Jake Lloyd on schizophrenia diagnosis

The 1999 Star Wars: Episode I--The Phantom Menace child actor Jake Lloyd opened up about his mental health struggle and schizophrenia diagnosis.

Jake interacted with author Clayton Sandell, who co-wrote Star Wars Timelines, and his mother, Lisa Lloyd according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor opened up after an 18-month stint in a mental health rehabilitation centre.

After changing his rehab facility where he now gets the liberty to come and go as he pleases, the actor accepted that he is 'feeling good'.

"Pretty good, considering these 20 years of time that have come to an end. I can now accept taking on continued treatment, and therapy, and my meds. Everyone's been very supportive," said Jaek.

The actor reportedly suffered a full-blown "psychotic break" in March 2023, during which he turned his car off in the middle of a three-lane road in Southern California.

Recalling the early days, Jake's mother, Lisa, in an interaction with Scripps News in March 2024 said, "Jake started having some trouble in high school. He started talking about 'realities.' He didn't know if he was in this reality or a different reality. I didn't really know exactly what to say to that."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, for years, Jake struggled to even acknowledge his schizophrenia diagnosis due to anosognosia.

A neurological condition is when someone's brain "can't recognise one or more other health conditions you have," according to the Cleveland Clinic. Now that he has overcome that condition, he has been able to better understand why taking his medication is important.