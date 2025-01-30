Sreerama Chandra defends Jasleen Royal amid backlash over performance with Coldplay

Following backlash over Jasleen Royal's performance as the opening act for Coldplay's Mumbai concert, Indian Idol 5 winner Sreerama Chandra on Wednesday defended the singer.

He said, "I am very happy for Jasleen that she got an opportunity like this and secondly, it was a job that was offered to her and no matter what you are, especially if you are a singer and a successful artist, and people are listening to your songs on Spotify that means people like you and love you so the same people cannot troll her for not doing a great job or not being as expected. Now, she was placed there for a certain reason and she did her best. That's the best that she delivered. So, whether people like her or not is their personal choice. But I don't think it is fair towards an artist to be trolled like that because no artist is going to say no to a big opportunity like that."

Chandra is a well-known playback singer and actor, and he is recognised for his work in Telugu cinema, Bollywood, and television. He has sung popular numbers such as Subhanallah from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more. In 2021, he participated in Bigg Boss Telugu 5, finishing as the second runner-up. He also hosted the first season of Telugu Indian Idol.

Chandra shared that if Coldplay has given her this opportunity there must be a reason behind it, "I am sure Coldplay has the numbers and statistics in their mind about who are the good artists and who suits the position like that and probably she is very good and quite a popular artist and she has made songs that are popular in India."

"However, independent music has just started picking up in the Indian music fraternity, however, Bollywood music is very popular. Jasleen is a popular independent artist and Coldplay being an independent band would definitely endorse an independent artist. I think it doesn't matter if people like her or not because it was ultimately the choice of the band Coldplay to take her..," he added.