Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan with his pet dog

After celebrating Christmas holidays in Alibag, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday returned to Mumbai with his family members including wife, Gauri, daughter, Suhana, and son AbRam.

The Khan family was spotted arriving at the Jetty, Gateway of India, in Mumbai. What captured everyone's attention was Khan lovingly holding his pet dog in his arms.

He was in a black oversized hoodie and cargo pants. Gauri opted for a white shirt that she paired with a yellow blazer and black flared pants.

In no time, fans flooded social media with photos of Khan and his dog.

"So cute," a social media user commented.

"How adorable," another one wrote.

Suhana's rumoured boyfriend, actor Agastya Nanda, was also seen with them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan in November attended the Global Freight Summit in Dubai, where he got candid about his personal and professional life.

During the conversation with the moderator, SRK not only talked about his stardom but also shared how he dealt with failures.

Urging people to introspect rather than dwell on their failures, he said, "When you fail, you should not believe that your product or service or job went wrong. Maybe you just misunderstood the ecosystem you were working in. You have to understand how people are reacting. If I cannot elicit an emotion from the people I cater to, then my product is not going to work no matter how wonderful it may be."